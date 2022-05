On Wednesday evening, a plastic coating machine was the origin of a fire at C & S Manufacturing in the Industrial Park in Sturgeon Bay. The Sturgeon Bay Fire Department was dispatched shortly after 6 pm to the business when smoke and flames were reported. Assistant Fire Chief Kalin Montevideo says no one was in the building at the time of the fire and that crews could contain the fire quickly.

