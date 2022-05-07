ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

A record share of home sellers have dropped prices, but buyers are still struggling, Redfin says

By Katie McKellar
deseret.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest pulse reading on the U.S. housing market shows signs of a shift — but still little price relief for buyers. The number of home sellers who dropped their asking price shot up to a six-month high of 15% during a four-week period ending on May 1 — up from...

www.deseret.com

Comments / 109

TinnasVlogs
2d ago

Don't care how far they drop them. It's not a good time to buy a home. it's a seller's market and the feds know it. The bottom will fall out soon and people will loose homes they thought they could afford. Just sit back and Watch! U will see a big shift soon.

Reply(10)
18
Julie Li
3d ago

Yes home prices are dropping but the interest rate increase enough that it makes it a very tough king for those trying to purchase

Reply(28)
18
AP_001284.add5869d62714fea807ea0af42b13011.2138
2d ago

Ya I hope investment groups like black rock and banks loose there A#% for sitting on property they out bid and sat on because they simply had the cash in hand!

Reply(1)
13
Related
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Yun
MarketWatch

Foreclosure filings are up 132% from a year prior. Here’s what that means for the housing market (and it’s not what you might think)

When we were reading through real estate data this month, three stats caught our eye. The first: That the number of active foreclosures (this is when the foreclosure process has begun on a seriously delinquent loan, but it has yet to be completed and liquidated) edged up by more than 7,000 in March — the first year-over-year increase in almost 10 years, according to mortgage technology, data and analytics provider Black Knight. Secondly, more than 78,000 U.S. properties had a foreclosure filing during the first quarter of 2022, which is up 39% from the previous quarter and up 132% from a year ago, according to real estate analytics company ATTOM. And third, serious mortgage delinquencies — those 90 or more days past due — are 70% higher than they were pre-pandemic, according to Black Knight.
MLS
Motley Fool

Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

Warren Buffett has created more than $760 billion in value for shareholders since 1965. Although Apple and BofA are Berkshire Hathaway's largest holdings, Buffett has spent far more buying another stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Housing Sales#Housing Market#Mortgage
CNBC

70% of new homeowners have at least one regret about their purchase, survey finds

As mortgage costs continue to rise alongside home prices, some buyers are dealing with another problem: regret. Among recent home buyers, 70% have at least one regret, according to recent survey by HomeLight, an online real estate marketplace, which polled 1,620 people across the U.S. earlier this year. One of the top regrets — cited by roughly 1 in 5 of those surveyed — was underestimating the total cost of buying a home.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Motley Fool

According to the Fed, Home Buyers Are Being Irrational

A key factor in landing a fair housing deal is removing our emotions from the equation. The Federal Reserve says the current housing market is unsustainable. Home prices have risen 27% since 2020. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, the housing market shows "signs of a brewing U.S....
DALLAS, TX
Fortune

This couple just bought a house for all cash in one of America’s hottest markets. Here’s how they did it, and what it feels like

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The sound of a gunshot ringing out at 2 a.m. was the last straw for Laurie and Tim. After seven years in their Oakland home, they decided in mid-2021 to head north to Portland, Ore., for a safer neighborhood for their children and a slower pace of living.
PORTLAND, OR
Money

Here’s Where Home Prices Are Rising the Most in the U.S.

Home prices in America keep rising at an astonishing pace, despite some signs that the red-hot housing market may finally be cooling off. A new report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) found that in the first quarter of 2022, 70% of the 185 major metro areas saw home prices grow by 10% or more over the past year.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy