ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry works out before morning skate

By Seth Rorabaugh
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=471f1R_0fWKeJnd00
In 58 games this regular season, Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry had a 34-18-6 record.

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry skated with goaltending coach Andy Chiodo prior to Saturday’s optional morning skate at PPG Paints Arena.

It is believed to be the first time Jarry has skated in full gear since he suffered a right foot injury that has kept him sidelined since April 14. Jarry briefly skated in track pants Thursday morning at Madison Square Garden prior to his team’s 5-2 loss to the New York Rangers in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

“It’s significant that he’s on the ice,” Sullivan said. “It always is when a player takes that jump in the (rehabilitation) process. I’m not going to speculate on where he goes moving from here. But we’re certainly real encouraged with this day that he got on the ice.”

In 58 games this regular season, Jarry, who was selected as an All-Star, had a 34-18-6 record, a 2.42 goals-against average, a .919 save percentage and four shutouts.

Jason Zucker returns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04yZyd_0fWKeJnd00
Injured limited Penguins forward Jason Zucker to 41 games during the regular season.

Penguins forward Jason Zucker returned to the lineup for Game 3. He had missed the first two games of the series as well as the regular season finale due to an undisclosed injury.

Zucker opened Game 3 on the left wing of the second line with Jeff Carter at center and Brock McGinn on right wing.

Various injuries, most notably a core muscle injury that required surgery in late January, limited Zucker to 41 games and 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) during the regular season.

Zucker’s return figures to provide a boost for a team that has lacked secondary scoring through the first two games of the series. At least that’s what his history would suggest.

Over the Penguins’ previous two postseasons – 2019 and 2020 – Zucker had five points (four goals, one goal) in 10 games. Only forwards Evgeni Malkin, Bryan Rust and Kris Letang (six each) scored more than Zucker over that span.

“Playoff hockey, there’s another level of intensity to it,” Sullivan said. “There’s a certain level of physicality associated with playoff hockey that’s different. It’s a high-stakes environment. Some of it is tangible stuff. Like guys that are more physical that thrive in that type of environment tend to excel. There are intangibles and that is the ability to perform well when the stakes are high. Jason has shown an ability to do that. He plays a north-south game, he’s good in the battle areas, he’s got some edge to his game and I think he embraces the playoff atmosphere. He embraces the physicality that is associated with playoff hockey. That’s one of the reasons why he has played as well as he has in the playoffs.”

Friedman, O’Connor impress in debuts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28cBWj_0fWKeJnd00
In 22 games during the reglar season, Penguins forward Drew O’Connor had five points (two goals, three assists).

Penguins defenseman Mark Friedman and forward Drew O’Connor each made their NHL postseason debuts during Game 2 on Thursday.

Primarily deployed on the third pairing, Friedman logged 11:55 of ice time on 12 shifts (including 1:47 on the penalty kill) and recorded three shots on three attempts.

O’Connor, a rookie, was mainly relegated to the fourth line. Clocking 6:33 on 11 shifts, he registered two shot attempts and one blocked shot.

Sullivan gave a positive review of their debuts.

“They played well,” Sullivan said. “They brought what we expect them to bring. They’re both mobile guys. They can skate. Drew got in on the forecheck. I thought he was good along the wall. He hits the crossbar on that one play off the rush. He’s got a real deceptive shot.

“(Friedman) is a guy that competes hard. He’s a real competitive guy. I thought he competed real well. He’s a mobile skater so he gets back to pucks. He helped us on the breakout. He joined the rush that one time and ended up with a real good chance at the offensive end, just activating from the net front.”

Notes:

• Injured Penguins forward Rickard Rakell (head) and defenseman Brian Dumoulin (undisclosed) were each sidelined for the second consecutive game.

Both players suffered injuries during Game 1 of the series Tuesday and have been labeled as “day to day” by Sullivan.

• The Penguins’ optional morning skate involved eight players, including forwards Jeff Carter, Evgeni Malkin and Drew O’Connor; defensemen Nathan Beaulieu, Mark Friedman, Chad Ruhwedel and Marcus Pettersson; and goaltender Alex D’Orio.

• Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren was scratched for the second consecutive game for an undisclosed injury. Typically deployed on the Rangers’ top pairing, Lindgren has not played since suffering an undisclosed injury in Game 1.

Follow the Penguins all season long.

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings next head coach may have just become available

Did the Detroit Red Wings‘ next head coach just become available?. Head coach Barry Trotz of the New York Islanders reacts against the…. Head coach Barry Trotz of the New York Islanders reacts against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup… Get premium, high resolution news photos at Getty Images.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Penguins’ onslaught in Game 3 exposes disturbing Igor Shesterkin trend

For the second time in their series against the New York Rangers, the Pittsburgh Penguins have managed to find the back of the net at least four times after destroying the Rangers in a 7-4 Game 3 victory at home Saturday night. New York netminder Igor Shesterkin, widely considered the best goalie this season, was broken down by the Penguins, who scored four goals right out of the gate to go up 4-1 at the end of the first period.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Yardbarker

Penguins Rule Out Three Players for Game 4 vs. Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without three key players in Game 4 against the New York Rangers. Head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed Rickard Rakell and Brian Dumoulin will not be available for the Pens. Both Rakell and Dumoulin have not played since Game 1. Rakell left early after taking a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Penguins bring 2-1 series lead into game 4 against the Rangers

LINE: Rangers -116, Penguins -104; over/under is 6. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Penguins lead series 2-1 BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the New York Rangers in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Penguins won the last matchup 7-4. Evan Rodrigues scored two goals in the victory.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Mcginn
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Ryan Lindgren
Person
Andy Chiodo
Person
Rickard Rakell
Person
Chad Ruhwedel
Person
Marcus Pettersson
Person
Nathan Beaulieu
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Jeff Carter
Pgh Hockey Now

Gallant Rips Rangers After Penguins Blowout in Game 4

After Game 4, New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant didn’t spit the vitriol that former Pittsburgh Penguins coach Michel Therrien seemed to have for his team back in 2006, but the words sounded similar. The Rangers postgame had every hallmark of the long-remembered Therrien beatdown in Pittsburgh. Back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#Goaltender#Ppg Paints Arena#The New York Rangers#All Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Hockey
Tribune-Review

Madden Monday: Some technical elements of Louis Domingue's game the Rangers may try to exploit

Something I frequently hear about the Penguins-Rangers first-round playoff series is that Pens goalie Louis Domingue is an “X-factor” or a “variable” in the series. I don’t see it that way. Quite the opposite. Based on what we’ve seen from Domingue so far — he allowed five goals in his first start and four goals in his second — the Penguins are probably going to have to score four or five goals in regulation per game the rest of the way to win this series.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
11K+
Followers
388
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy