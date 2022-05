Three officers are being indicted for actions against protesters during George Floyd protests in Dallas.Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash. A pair of Dallas Police Department officers as well as one Garland Police Department officer was indicted on charges related to the police response to George Floyd protests that broke out in Dallas in 2020. The indictments are handed down after a year of investigations by Dallas PD and Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO