The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been out over a decade, and from the PlayStation 5 to Google Alexa people just can’t get enough of it. Part of the reason that Bethesda’s epic has thrived, is the passionate modding community. While the studio long stopped adding major updates, waves of talented fans have stepped up to bring Skyrim into the modern era. From the environments to the NPCs, it feels like everything in Skyrim has had a complete realistic overhaul at some point. Just by looking at the footage of someone who has downloaded a mod or two (give or take 600) you can really see the difference these fans have made to the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 HOURS AGO