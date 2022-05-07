ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Mind-boggling new optical illusion makes the coin disappear before your very eyes – but does it work for you?

By Martha Cliff
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fgm5N_0fWKcpfx00

GOT a spare five minutes this Saturday morning? Then allow this optical illusion to blow your mind.

Believe in magic or not this mind-boggling image appears to make the coin in the centre disappear before your very eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bm1w0_0fWKcpfx00
Stare at the cross in the centre of this image and the coin should disappear after 30 seconds Credit: Rainbow Riches

A new version of the classic optical illusion has been created and shared by online gaming site, Rainbow Riches Casino,

The design is inspired by the Troxler Effect, which is also called Troxler Fading.

It was discovered by Swiss doctor Paul Troxler in 1804, who found that the brain stops paying attention to visual scenes that don’t change.

The effect is similar to what happens when you put your socks on ... at first you are aware of them, but as the day wears on you stop noticing them, The Verge explains.

With the image so blurry and indistinct, there is little for the eyes to focus on. And if you combine that with an intense stare, the colours fade from view.

When looking at a specific point for even a short amount of time, anything outside of that point fades, essentially changing our perception of what’s actually there.

For this specific version, when you stare at the cross in the centre of the image, the coin behind slowly starts to fade away.

Within around 30 seconds of looking at the cross, most people find that the coin behind has totally disappeared! Does it work for you?

Most read in Lifestyle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pJUi3_0fWKcpfx00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EM26n_0fWKcpfx00

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Optical Illusion#Design#Rainbow Riches Casino#Troxler#Swiss#Verge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Travel + Leisure

This Often-overlooked Button in Your Car Can Make Your Ride More Comfortable — and Help You Save on Gas

Summer is just around the corner, which means scorching temperatures will soon be upon us. While that's a welcome fact for a day at the beach, it's not so fun when you have to get into a sweltering car for a long commute. There is, however, one thing that can help cool down that rather uncomfortable summer experience in a snap. And it all comes down to a single, often-overlooked button on your car's dashboard: the recirculation button.
GAS PRICE
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Guardian

Why didn’t I wash my bed sheets regularly? Reader, I didn’t even have any

The revelation that almost half of single men don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months conjures memories and smells from my former life as a slob, although I doubt many of today’s bachelors are as bad as I was. At 22, I didn’t need to change sheets because I slept on a bare mattress. I did very little laundry, in part because each week I bought five pairs of socks for a pound from Primark and tossed them into the bin, which I rarely emptied, after one wear.
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
423K+
Followers
23K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy