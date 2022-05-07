ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hit-and-run driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Nicki Minaj's father, will serve "no more than one year in jail"

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hit-and-run driver pleaded guilty Friday in a suburban New York crash that killed the father of Nicki Minaj and was promised a year or less in jail, disappointing prosecutors and the hip-hop star's mother. In state court in Long Island's Nassau County, businessman Charles Polevich admitted leaving the...

Tay Lynne
2d ago

I hate to say it but if the driver had been a black businessman and the person hit been the father of a famous country music singer he surely wouldn't be doing less than a year of jail time. It's sick to think you can hit someone with your car, bit help them whatsoever, leave the scene and hide the damaged car and get less than a year of jail time. I mean his license should be revoked, not just suspended.

Avonlea Montague
2d ago

This is... an offensive verdict. Not only was a valuable life taken away without reason, but there is also handful of felonies. Make this make sense.

Patricia Hunter
2d ago

This is not enough time to serve for the loss of a person. This is why people are not concerned about what they do because they know they want serve any time . And get out to do it again . Condolences to the family and friends. But pray for him and forgive him he has to answer to a higher power and life is to short for now he is off the streets.

