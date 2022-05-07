After the storm: Rockingham County surveys damage following severe storms

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — On Friday, at around 7:18 p.m., Rockingham County went under a tornado warning.

Around 20 minutes later, at 7:40 p.m., Rockingham County officials began receiving reports about structural damage caused by what was believed to be a tornado, according to Rockingham County Emergency Services.

First responders dispersed themselves to the impacted areas, discovering fallen trees, blocked roadways, downed power lines and trees that had fallen on homes.

A search was conducted after the storm had passed, and Rockingham County Emergency Services reports no one appears to have been injured.

During the storm, Rockingham County officials established an area command at the Whitcomb Student Center at Rockingham Community College.

Officials conducted a second search of the area on Saturday morning around 3 a.m. That search also did not report any injuries.

On Saturday morning, Rockingham County officials will use drones to capture aerial photos of the damage and map the storm’s path.

The Blacksburg office of the National Weather Service has sent a team of meteorologists to Rockingham County to survey the damage and determine if there was a tornado or simply straight-line winds.

“Windshield Assessments” of other damaged areas are being conducted as well.

Anyone who experienced damage to their home and needs sheltering assistance should contact the American Red Cross and Rockingham County Health and Human Services.

If assistance is needed, contact Rockingham County Emergency Communications at (336) 634-3300.

