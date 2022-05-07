ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

South Sacramento girl saves duckling from storm drain

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VfsRq_0fWKcRgd00

SACRAMENTO,Calif (KTXL) — While Animal Control Officers were on their way to save two ducklings from a storm drain in South Sacramento, a 10-year-old girl took it upon herself to save the stranded birds.

When Sacramento County Animal Control Officer Brittney Thompson arrived on scene she found 10-year-old, Miyanni had lifted the storm drain cover and recovered one of the ducklings by herself.

“It was really heavy, but my love for animals gave me strength,” Miyanni told Thompson.

Miyanni was not able to keep the duckling but she did name it Ollie as Miyanni plans to name her future pet ducks Olivia or Oliver.

Sacramento Water Resource Management employee Chris Zesiger came to help Thompson retrieve the second duckling.

As the second duckling began floating down the underground storm drain Thompson and Zesiger used recordings of duckling sounds to get a response from the stuck duckling.

“We pulled up sounds of ducklings quaking and it starts to work,” Thompson recounted. “We can hear the lost baby talking back but it’s not coming forward. It must be stuck towards the manhole.”

Zesiger finally located the duckling noises 50 feet into the drain and did a dive to flush the duckling towards Thompson.

With Zesiger holding a net Thomspon used her phone to play duckling noises again when the duckling floated past the open manhole.

“Here it is again,” Thompson said. “He (Zesiger) half dives into the manhole with my tiny fishing net and got the lost baby.”

The Bradshaw Animal shelter then took over care of the ducklings.

For public safety, Water Resources would like to remind the public not to remove storm drains. Please call 311 to report an incident or 911 if there’s an emergency.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 2

Related
FOX40

Multiple arrests made in fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said there have been several arrests in the January killing of a 17-year-old girl in South Sacramento.  The sheriff’s office identified the suspects as Kenneth Adam White, 19, Carlos Vasquez, 34, Jesus Manuel Perez, 18, of Alameda County, and Alize Dnae Trask, 21, of Sacramento County. […]
FOX40

UPDATE: Police find missing Sacramento teenagers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KXTL) — The Sacramento Police Department is looking for two missing teenage girls that were last seen at Valley High School on Friday. Inez Rodriguez, 15, is 5’3″ tall, 120 pounds with long black hair. She was last seen wearing a burgundy and grey “Pink” brand zip-up sweatshirt, light blue jeans, and a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man hospitalized after shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was shot on Northgate Blvd. near Harding Ave. Sunday night. According to a Sacramento Police Department public information officer, they received multiple calls around 6:20 p.m. about a shooting in the area. When police arrived they found a man who had a non-life threatening gunshot injury. The individual was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Killed In Shooting On Southwest Avenue In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On Wednesday, a man was killed in a shooting that took place on Southwest Avenue in Sacramento, said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Around 11:24 p.m., deputies received a call regarding a shooting on the 5100 block of Southwest Avenue. When deputies arrived they found a man lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies began performing life-saving measures while waiting for additional support to arrive. Sacramento Metro Fire arrived a short time later and pronounced the subject deceased at the scene. No additional information is available about the suspect. The identity of the victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after identification and notification of next of kin.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm Drain#Ducklings#Birds#Bradshaw#Ktxl
FOX40

Inmate death investigated as homicide at Sacramento State Prison

FOSLOM,Calif (KTXL) — California State Prison, Sacramento inmate Camilo Banoslopez, 22, was killed by his fellow inmates on Friday, according to state prison officials. State prison officials said, Banoslopez was in the recreations yard around 11:30 a.m. when four inmates attacked Banoslopez . Banoslopez died at 12:38 p.m. after attempts were made to treat him […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Police: Multiple ‘ghost guns’ found in North Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said officers and a SWAT team found a fully automatic ‘ghost gun’ and multiple other firearms during a search of a North Sacramento home Tuesday. Police said officers served a search warrant at a home on the 600 block of Las Palmas Avenue where two AR-15 style […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Owner of La Victoria Supermercado, alleged accomplice indicted on cocaine trafficking charges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento-area men were indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday and charged with two counts of cocaine trafficking, the office of U.S Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.   Jose Manuel Chavez Zepeda, 54, of Carmichael, and Denis Zacaris Ponce Castillo, 37, of Sacramento were charged with the conspiracy to distribute cocaine […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Four arrested in Turlock gang related assault

TURLOCK, Calif (KTXL) — On Thursday morning the Turlock Police Department along with several law enforcement agencies arrested four people on several felony charges following gang assaults on May 1, police said. Police arrested Jose Aguilar, 29, of Turlock, Arthur Peralta, 30, of Turlock, Angelica Lopez, 33, of Turlock and Vincente Ruiz, 41, of Modesto […]
TURLOCK, CA
FOX40

Inmate dies after California prison attack

DELANO, Calif. (AP) — An incarcerated man died Thursday after he was attacked by two other men at a state prison in California’s Central Valley, officials said. Sidney Kang, 31, was attacked by two other inmates at about 10 a.m. in a maximum-security recreational yard at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano, prison officials said. […]
DELANO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy