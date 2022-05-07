ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North-central US to be target of severe weather, flooding into early week

The northern Plains and Upper Midwest are in for an active stretch of weather, forecasters say, with a couple doses of soaking rain and severe thunderstorms in store on Monday.

Following an unusually wet month in April featuring both soaking rain and heavy snowfall, the northern Plains dried out during the first week of May, with many locations picking up no more than a trace of precipitation.

An active storm track into the Pacific Northwest will put an end to this dry stretch as a couple storms eject out of the Rockies and bring pulses of rain and thunderstorms to the region.

The first round of stormy weather fired up late Saturday from portions of western Nebraska to South Dakota and far southern North Dakota. Storms in this zone produced hail, intense rainfall and damaging wind gusts.

Quickly on the heels of this storm will be the next weather-maker impacting the region, which will bring a fast-moving round of potentially heavy rain across the northern Plains into Monday.

Soaking rain falling on top of saturated soil and swollen rivers could spell trouble for parts of this region, according to forecasters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cFysF_0fWKbkTL00

"The Red River of the North remains in flood stage in the wake of heavy rain back in April, so this will only prolong issues that are already ongoing. Overland flooding can also expand beyond their current boundaries across the Red River Valley," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

Water levels along much of the river are in the process of receding following April's deluge, though moderate to major flooding continues from Grand Forks, North Dakota, and points north.

Flood warnings remain in effect across the region due to the high water levels. Even in the absence of new flooding from the upcoming rainfall, any additional wet weather can slow the recession of floodwaters and lead to further planting delays due to flooded, muddy fields.

Motorists are reminded to never attempt to drive through high water or around barricades.

"Due to the flat terrain in the area, the Red River will likely remain in flood stage through mid-May in places like Grand Forks, North Dakota, and Oslo, Minnesota," Buckingham said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NU3v2_0fWKbkTL00

To the south and east of the flood risk zone, AccuWeather meteorologists say that severe thunderstorms can ignite.

"Situated along the fringes of a hot and humid air mass across the central United States, a threat for severe thunderstorms is expected Monday afternoon and night across portions of the Midwest," Buckingham said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41BI9G_0fWKbkTL00

"Cities such as Rochester, Minnesota, La Crosse, Wisconsin, and Waterloo, Iowa, could potentially be in the path of dangerous thunderstorms," he added.

All facets of severe weather could be possible at the start of the traditional workweek, with the ingredients for hail, downpours, isolated tornadoes and high winds all on the table.

Stretches of interstates 35, 90 and 94 could be impacted by the stormy weather during busy late afternoon and evening commute times.

Forecasters say that several more rounds of rain and thunderstorms are likely to fire up across the region during the middle to latter part of the week as storms continue to track eastward out of the Western states.

"The clash of cooler air with the storm in the Rockies, running into the building warmth across the Plains is dynamic enough to warrant the threat for severe weather on Thursday or Friday," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yXNzV_0fWKbkTL00

Communities such as Grand Forks and Fargo, North Dakota to Sioux Falls, South Dakota should be on alert for another round of drenching thunderstorms, leading to more flooding concerns for the region.

All modes of severe weather could also be possible with the late-week thunderstorm threat, from hail to damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com.

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19 This Month

The United States is bracing to reach 1 million COVID-19-related deaths, a figure the nation could hit in the coming weeks. So far, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed 993,744 people in the U.S., with over 11,740 deaths in the past four weeks alone, according to Johns Hopkins University – but some states are deadlier than […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
