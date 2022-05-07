NWA USA Stream And Results (5/7): Ricky Morton, Natalia Markova, And More In Action

Kofi Kingston says he wouldn't expect to hear his old "SOS" theme song any time soon. When Kofi Kingston first came to WWE, he had a more stereotypical Jamaican presentation, complete with an accent that would be randomly dropped on a 2009 episode of Monday Night Raw. However, his theme song, SOS by Collie Buddz, would stick with him up until he joined The New Day in 2015. Speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Kofi Kingston says that for anyone expecting to hear the song soon, he wouldn't hold his breath.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO