NWA USA Stream And Results (5/7): Ricky Morton, Natalia Markova, And More In Action

By Gisberto Guzzo
 3 days ago

The latest episode of NWA USA aired on May 7, 2022, on the...

Rhea Ripley Aligns With Edge At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Rhea Ripley has joined Judgment Day. For the second straight month, Edge picked up a victory over AJ Styles with a little help from a new friend. Styles eas perched up on the top rope, ready to put Edge away, when a brawl involve Damian Priest and Finn Balor spilled into the ring.
Alexa Bliss Returns On 5/9 WWE Raw; Sonya Deville No Longer A WWE Official

After weeks of abusing her authority, Sonya Deville is no longer a WWE official as of May 9. However, while she may no longer be an official, she is still a WWE Superstar and tonight, she lost to a returning Alexa Bliss in a very quick fashion before having a complete mental breakdown over the loss of her authority.
Paige
Ricky Morton
New SmackDown Women's Champion Crowned At WrestleMania Backlash 2022

Ronda Rousey brings home a new prize on Mother's Day. The rivalry between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair has been intense and their match at WrestleMania Backlash was no exception. In the very brutal I Quit Match, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey beat each other senseless but Charlotte Flair made one fatal mistake, twang with the idea of Ronda Rousey's motherhood.
Kofi Kingston: If You Want To Hear 'SOS' Check Out Peacock, It Won't Be Back Any Time Soon

Kofi Kingston says he wouldn't expect to hear his old "SOS" theme song any time soon. When Kofi Kingston first came to WWE, he had a more stereotypical Jamaican presentation, complete with an accent that would be randomly dropped on a 2009 episode of Monday Night Raw. However, his theme song, SOS by Collie Buddz, would stick with him up until he joined The New Day in 2015. Speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Kofi Kingston says that for anyone expecting to hear the song soon, he wouldn't hold his breath.
Drew McIntyre Reflects On The Top Rope Breaking During Match With Bobby Lashley On UK Tour

Drew McIntyre talks about the ropes snapping during a recent match with Bobby Lashley. The world of WWE is predetermined as far as the match outcomes are concerned, but on occasion, accidents happen and one such incident occurred during a recent UK tour while Bobby Lashley was wrestling Drew McIntyre. both men were hitting the ropes and Bobby Lashley suddenly fell from the ring when the top rope snapped.
'Miz & Mrs' Season Three Premiere Date Announced

USA Network announced that Miz & Mrs. season three will premiere on Monday, June 6 following WWE Raw. The series stars The Miz & Maryse. The Mizanins are back! USA Network’s “Miz & Mrs” returns for season three on Monday, June 6 with a 2-episode premiere at 11 p.m. & 11:30 p.m. ET. “Miz and Mrs” gives an exclusive glimpse into the life of WWE Superstars, The Miz and Maryse. This season, the “it couple” is faced with their biggest challenge yet, raising two toddlers. With big career moves on the horizon and a revolving door of family members, the Mizanins must learn how to balance the pressure of their careers with family life.
Backstage Notes And Producers For WWE Raw And Smackdown, April 25-29

Fightful has learned the following producers for WWE Raw for April 25:. - Randy Orton celebration, 8-Man tag: Jamie Noble & Ariya Daivari. - Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville: Shawn Daivari & Molly Holly. - Veer squash: Shane Helms. - Arm Wrestling Challenge: Adam Pearce. - Reggie & Dana Brooke...
Thunder Rosa: Feud With Britt Baker Isn't Something That'll End, It's Like The Rock vs. Steve Austin

Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker are destined to fight forever. The two women first wrestled on AEW television at AEW Beach Break 2021. At St. Patrick's Day Slam 2021, they had a Lights Out match that ended the rivalry for the time being. One year later, they two waged war again with Baker besting Rosa at AEW Revolution 2022 before Rosa conquered Dr. Baker in a cage match at St. Patrick's Day Slam 2022.
Report: Roman Reigns Signs New Deal With WWE

Roman Reigns is sticking with WWE. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports that Roman Reigns has signed a new deal with WWE. Roman Reigns made headlines by speaking at a live event on Saturday and saying that he's entering a new phase of his career. Terms of the deal...
AEW Rampage On 5/6 Draws Lowest Viewership & Demo Number In Show History In Early Timeslot

Viewership numbers are in for the 5/6 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by Jay Lethal vs. Konosuke Takeshita, drew 292,000 viewers on May 6th. This number is down from the 464,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. This viewership number is also the lowest number in AEW history for either a Dynamite or Rampage show. The 5/6 episode aired in the earliest time slot in show history, with the episode starting at 5:30PM EST.
WWE Files Trademark On New Ring Name

WWE has filed a new trademark. On May 4, 2022, WWE submitted two applications with the USPTO to trademark "Rip Fowler." The trademark is slated to cover performances by a professional wrestler. As of this writing, it is not known who this new name will be for. Full descriptions for...
