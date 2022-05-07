Greenwood Fieldhouse now open

GREENWOOD — A new 65,000-square-foot indoor sports facility is now open in Greenwood.

City leaders and Greenwood athletes cut the ribbon on the Greenwood Fieldhouse Friday. It's located at the site of the old Greenwood Middle School between Madison Avenue and Meridian Street.

WRTV Photo/Michelle Kaufman City officials and Greenwood athletes attend the ribbon cutting for the Greenwood Fieldhouse on May 6, 2022.

The Fieldhouse features an elevated indoor running and walking track, two multi-purpose turf fields, batting cages, indoor golf simulators and basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts.

"We designed each space to kind of have that ultimate flexibility ... to have that versatility built in to a program like this, it's going to be instrumental in what we can do as a department and as a city," Greenwood Parks and Recreation Director Rob Taggart said.

Mayor Mark W. Myers tells WRTV says the city is working to bring people and businesses to Greenwood.

"We want to make Greenwood a place where people can come live, work, play and stay and the only way to do that is to provide the amenities for them so that they'll have them," Myers said.

The project has been in the works since 2017. Parts of the old middle school still remain, including a trophy case, a letterboard with middle school track records and the exterior wall of the original building.

WRTV Photo/Michelle Kaufman A trophy case with historic Greenwood items is located inside the Greenwood Fieldhouse.

"Walking through the building, you'll see the elements of the old and the new ... you've got to come inside and see," Myers said. "It was extremely important to us to maintain the history of who we are and also what the future can be ... Greenwood's history is important to me."

Taggart says they hope to bring travel teams to the Fieldhouse and host other events in the space.

The facility is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends. Memberships are available and you don't have to be a Greenwood resident to become a member. Day passes and punch passes are also available, and various event spaces can be reserved.

Redevelopment and construction continue on other parts of the property adjacent to the Fieldhouse. Apartments, a parking garage, townhouses and a condo unit are either being built or will be built in the next couple years. A groundbreaking for "The Madison" was held in November 2021. Myers says the parking garage will be done in July.