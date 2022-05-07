ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Greenwood Fieldhouse now open

By Michelle Kaufman
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x2bPa_0fWKaQsK00

GREENWOOD — A new 65,000-square-foot indoor sports facility is now open in Greenwood.

City leaders and Greenwood athletes cut the ribbon on the Greenwood Fieldhouse Friday. It's located at the site of the old Greenwood Middle School between Madison Avenue and Meridian Street.

WRTV Photo/Michelle Kaufman
City officials and Greenwood athletes attend the ribbon cutting for the Greenwood Fieldhouse on May 6, 2022.

The Fieldhouse features an elevated indoor running and walking track, two multi-purpose turf fields, batting cages, indoor golf simulators and basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts.

"We designed each space to kind of have that ultimate flexibility ... to have that versatility built in to a program like this, it's going to be instrumental in what we can do as a department and as a city," Greenwood Parks and Recreation Director Rob Taggart said.

Mayor Mark W. Myers tells WRTV says the city is working to bring people and businesses to Greenwood.

"We want to make Greenwood a place where people can come live, work, play and stay and the only way to do that is to provide the amenities for them so that they'll have them," Myers said.

The project has been in the works since 2017. Parts of the old middle school still remain, including a trophy case, a letterboard with middle school track records and the exterior wall of the original building.

WRTV Photo/Michelle Kaufman
A trophy case with historic Greenwood items is located inside the Greenwood Fieldhouse.

"Walking through the building, you'll see the elements of the old and the new ... you've got to come inside and see," Myers said. "It was extremely important to us to maintain the history of who we are and also what the future can be ... Greenwood's history is important to me."

Taggart says they hope to bring travel teams to the Fieldhouse and host other events in the space.

The facility is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends. Memberships are available and you don't have to be a Greenwood resident to become a member. Day passes and punch passes are also available, and various event spaces can be reserved.

Redevelopment and construction continue on other parts of the property adjacent to the Fieldhouse. Apartments, a parking garage, townhouses and a condo unit are either being built or will be built in the next couple years. A groundbreaking for "The Madison" was held in November 2021. Myers says the parking garage will be done in July.

TOP STORIES:
Indianapolis mother dies after getting cosmetic surgery in the Dominican Republic | Family identifies young Wayne Twp. siblings killed by falling tree at campground | Move over roundabouts, a 'displaced left turn' intersection is coming to Indianapolis | Chase Bank reimburses man $12,000 he lost in scam after WRTV inquiry | Local school board president resigns after 'deeply disturbing' video

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

Greenwood couple has turned Indy 500 into a family reunion

INDIANAPOLIS — Ivy and Louise Logsdon, who are 91 and 89 years old respectively, have been coming to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for nearly 70 years. “As long as I can get up the stairs, I’m going to come," Louise Logsdon said. “I take physical therapy to climb the stairs. I would hate to sit home and listen. I’ve got to be here and yell.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Greenwood, IN
Greenwood, IN
Government
City
Madison, IN
Greenwood, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
My 1053 WJLT

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Indiana?

Camping is a popular activity for many families and individuals in Indiana. It's nice to pack up the RV or camper and get away from all the noise of the city and just relax for a couple of days with nothing but the sounds of nature surrounding you. While some choose the more rustic route with a tent, a sleeping bag, and the bare essentials, others prefer bringing several of the comforts of home with them including a camper or RV that's basically a home on wheels, featuring recliners, TVs, fireplaces, surround sound systems, and more. With home prices seemingly getting higher and higher all the time, it would actually be cheaper just to buy some property and park an RV on it. The question is, can you do that legally in Indiana? The answer isn't a simple "yes" or "no."
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Fountain County family finds nearly foot-tall morels

FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) — A Fountain County man and his grandson had quite the haul after a mushroom hunt in western Indiana! Rob Clodfelder says he took his nearly 3-year-old grandson Brigston mushrooming just south of Hillsboro on Sunday. During their hunt, Clodfelder says they found several morels that measured more than 10″ tall […]
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenwood Middle School#Wrtv Photo#Pickleball Courts
WRTV

Mom calls for Greenwood hotel to improve security

WRTV Investigates is digging into hotel safety concerns after an Indiana mother says she had a scary encounter during a recent visit to Greenwood. WRTV found Greenwood Police had 75 calls to the Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites in 2019, 109 in 2020, 165 calls in 2021, and so far this year—46 calls.
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Nursing home operator leaving 8 locations

WARSAW, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A Warsaw-based nursing home operator is detailing plans to terminate its operating leases at eight Indiana locations, affecting nearly 700 employees. In a series of notices to the state, Miller’s Health Systems Inc. says, however, that it expects the new operator of each facility “will hire most if not all of the MHS employees currently working” at those locations.
WARSAW, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville resident reaches Yoga Warrior semifinals

Zionsville resident Gretchen Clore discovered her passion for yoga early in life in a book by Beverly and Vidal Sassoon. As a child, she said she practiced yoga in her home to help her cope with the struggles of growing up poor and dealing with her father’s bipolar disorder. Years later, she worked with the OPTIONS program at the Noblesville Juvenile Detention Center to help juvenile inmates deescalate and find ways to find peace in their environment.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WISH-TV

Broken water main bubbling near 86th Street and Allisonville Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A broken water main is flooding the area near a busy Castleton intersection. Just after 6:30 a.m. Friday, News 8 captured video of water flowing from a large, hollowed-out hole in the parking lot outside Kittle’s Furniture near the intersection of East 86th Street and Allisonville Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Cities with the most expensive homes in the Indianapolis metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of May 4, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Mays launches new business

Civic and business leader Carolene Mays recently launched Black Leadership & Legacies Inc., a business designed to develop Black leaders for organizational leadership, board governance, legacy, wealth building and purpose. Each cohort group will learn from a curriculum designed to help increase knowledge and refine leadership skills. They will connect...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Ten Legendary Food Brands From Indiana

If you're a fan of any of these foods, you have Indiana to thank!. Food...who doesn't love it, right? Sweet, savory, or spicy, food is something that everyone has in common. We all eat it. We all enjoy it. But have you ever given much thought as to where said food came from? No, I am not talking about eating a burger and thinking about the cow. What I am referring to here is where this food was either manufactured or got its start. When we think about food in terms of that, Indiana is home to some of the most iconic food that we all know and love today.
INDIANA STATE
WRTV

WRTV

25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy