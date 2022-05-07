ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

This is what a black hole sounds like: NASA releases audio recorded by its Chandra X-ray observatory and it sounds like a Hans Zimmer score

By Lizzie May For Mailonline
 4 days ago

NASA scientists have released the audio of a black hole at the centre of Perseus galaxy cluster more than 200 million lightyears away from earth.

The sound waves in the were recorded by NASA's space telescope, the Chandra X-ray observatory, in the form of astronomical data, then translated into sound that humans can hear.

Although there is a 'popular misconception' that there is 'no sound in space' because there is no medium for sound waves to travel, the newly-released audio sounds a lot like a Hans Zimmer score.

The space agency astronomers realised that the hot gas shrouding Perseus, an 11 million-light-year-wide bundle of galaxies, could be translated into audio.

This gas that surrounds hundreds and even thousands of galaxies provide a medium for the sound waves to travel through.

The sonification was created by resynthesising the soundwaves to human hearing range, by 'scaling them upward by 57 or 58 octaves' above their real pitch.

Composer Hans Zimmer, who has written the soundtracks to Oscar-winning science fiction film Interstellar, has created music eerily similar to that of NASA's latest sound bite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PvE66_0fWKaHB100
NASA has released the audio of a black hole at the centre of Perseus galaxy cluster more than 200 million lightyears away from earth, recorded by the Chandra X-ray observatory (pictured)

In previous efforts of astronomical data sonification from the Chandra X-ray observatory, different musical instruments like violins recreated the noises.

NASA said of the scaling-up soundwaves process: 'Another way to put this is that they are being heard 144 quadrillion and 288 quadrillion times higher than their original frequency.'

The sound was released to celebrate NASA's Black Hole Week this year, and included as part of NASA's Universe of Learning programme.

The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

'Toughest creature on Earth' finds its kryptonite: Tardigrades suffocate in snails' SLIME – but can hitch a ride on their shells, study finds

They are known as one of the most indestructible life forms on Earth. But scientists may have uncovered tardigrades' kryptonite after discovering that the microscopic creatures suffocate when exposed to snail slime. It's a fine balance, however, as researchers say the gastropods can also be of benefit to tardigrades –...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

There's a Massive Hidden Factor in The Evolution of Humans Over 2 Million Years

The course of human evolution over the last 2 million years was shaped by habitation shifts linked to astronomically driven climate change, scientists suggest in a new study. Using an unprecedented supercomputer simulation of Earth's climate as it transitioned through climatic shifts over the course of the Pleistocene epoch, researchers found that changes in variables such as precipitation and temperature were linked with how a range of different hominin species, including Homo sapiens, settled or wandered over eons of human prehistory.
SCIENCE
