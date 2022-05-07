ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bindi Irwin posts adorable throwback photo from her childhood as she shares emotional tribute to her mum Terri on Mother's Day

By Marta Jary
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Bindi Irwin is very close to her family.

And on Sunday, the Wildlife Warrior paid tribute to her mother, Terri Irwin, in a sweet Mother's Day post on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yhA3p_0fWKaClO00
Sweet: On Sunday, Bindi Irwin paid tribute to her mother, Terri Irwin, in a sweet Mother's Day post on Instagram. Bindi is pictured centre with her mum and daughter Grace. Also pictured are her brother Robert Irwin (right) and husband Chandler Powell (left) 

'The strongest, most loving and caring woman in the world,' Bindi gushed in her caption.

'Mum, I love you more than I can possibly describe,' the emotional conservationist continued.

'I am forever in awe of the remarkable person you are. Thank you for being my best friend from the moment I can remember.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18bUVY_0fWKaClO00
Aww: She shared a throwback image of herself as a child alongside her mother. 'Mum, I love you more than I can possibly describe,' she wrote. 'I am forever in awe of the remarkable person you are. Thank you for being my best friend from the moment I can remember'

It comes after Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell took part in a YouTube question and answer session on Thursday.

They responded to a series of questions, including how they would react should daughter Grace Warrior, now one, choose to pursue a different career.

Bindi, and Chandler, 25, said their main priority is that their daughter is happy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbNuc_0fWKaClO00
 Different way: Bindi and her husband Chandler took part in a YouTube question and answer session on Thursday. They responded to a series of questions, including how they would react should daughter Grace Warrior, now one, choose to pursue a different career

'Oh my gosh, are you kidding? We would love that. It would be awesome. It would be so awesome. Whatever Grace decides to do in life, if it makes her happy... hell yes. We're gonna be so happy,' Bindi responded.

Chandler added: 'It's true. And the great thing about her growing up here at Australia Zoo is that she can pursue whatever she wants.

'If she wants to do accounting, we have an accounts department. It's great that she can get her feel for what she wants to do in life here at the zoo. But whatever she wants to do in life, go for it. I support it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hbLjF_0fWKaClO00
 Love: Bindi, and Chandler said their main priority is that their daughter is happy

