Upworthy Weekly podcast: Art of small talk, a tribute to Otis the dog, naps at work

By Tod Perry
 3 days ago

A company in India is allowing its employees to take a 30-minute nap every day to increase productivity. ESPN host Scott Van Pelt gives a moving tribute to his dog and people are helping introverts by teaching them how to make small talk.

Plus, Tod is trying to “Be like Mike” and Alison has had a hard week.

Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , Spotify , Stitcher , or iHeart Radio .


