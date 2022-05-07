ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Roe v. Wade Turmoil Shows 'Cancer of Trump's Influence': Impeachment Lawyer

By Brendan Cole
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Norman Eisen, House co-counsel in Trump's first impeachment trial, told Newsweek Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion is a "masterpiece of...

Comments / 24

Tom Kidneigh
3d ago

This column shows the true cancer. The cancer that’s destroying our country. The cancer is our lying news media. They don’t report, they opinion… basely, falsely and with an agenda. Thank God Americans are smart and waking up to this propaganda and the socialist garbage being passed off as news and fact by these shills.

Reply(6)
35
Charlotte Chapman
2d ago

1973…..that’s when roe v wade was enacted…..1973 …. And it’s President Trump’s fault? Does the left ever enact a new play from their widely overused playbook?

Reply(1)
11
save our country from liberal loons
2d ago

Right, Trump’s cancer. The one that saves the babies that the democrats would prefer dead. SMH

Reply
17
Salon

Right-wing media is now blaming Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court leak

If you thought the right-wing attacks on incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson would end with her confirmation to the nation's highest court, you were wrong. Months after her confirmation, Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield is back to baselessly targeting Jackson. On Tuesday, he suggested that Jackson was responsible for the recent leak of the court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Why Donald Trump is now undermining his greatest — and only — presidential achievement

When Donald Trump ran for president in 2016, he was seen as a "populist" right-wing politician railing about free trade and immigration to push an isolationist worldview, all of which was out of step with what we knew as the modern conservative movement up to that moment. Sure there had been a rump group of paleoconservatives, like Pat Buchanan, who had staged a couple of fringe presidential campaigns in prior decades. The independent candidacy of millionaire Ross Perot had raised some of the same issues and appealed to many of the same voter concerns. But it was Trump whose TV celebrity and flamboyant personality managed to take those ideas straight into the mainstream of the Republican Party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
Salon

Don't let the leaks fool you: Marjorie Taylor Greene — not Kevin McCarthy — leads the House GOP

Donald Trump has already made it known that he enjoys watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., grovel way too much to destroy the House Minority Leader's status or future hopes of regaining the Speaker role. He's already played the part of the magnanimous tyrant granting absolution to McCarthy for a leaked tape showing that McCarthy wanted Trump to resign after Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. On Tuesday, however, New York Times reporters released another recording of McCarthy from January 10, 2021, in which he complained about the more overtly insurrectionist members of the Republican caucus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Letitia James
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon

New audio tapes reveal House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Trump was responsible for leading an indefensible insurrection, and openly mulled his removal from office, conviction by the Senate, and possible pursuit of a pardon -- revealing McCarthy's assumption that Trump had criminal liability. The tapes, revealed by New York Times reporters and aired on MSNBC, prove McCarthy repeatedly lied about his actions and later reversal as he sought Trump's support. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the proof that McCarthy "is a liar," and discusses the news with NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray and The Bulwark’s Editor-at-large, Bill Kristol.April 22, 2022.
POTUS
#Impeachment#Abortion Rights#Cancer#The Supreme Court#Trumpery
Ohio Capital Journal

Jim Jordan was deeply involved in the attempted coup to overturn the 2020 Election

The net is tightening around Jimbo. As more damning text messages, testimony and phone call records encircle the pint-sized pol from Urbana, Jim Jordan should be breaking out in a cold sweat. The 4th District U.S. congressman should be squirming in his shirt sleeves with each new revelation trickling out about his behind-the-scenes treachery leading […] The post Jim Jordan was deeply involved in the attempted coup to overturn the 2020 Election appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
