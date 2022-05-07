Mays receives Marietta Biology Award

Alyssa Mays, graduate of North Adams High School, was recently awarded the Marietta College Biology Department’s First Year Achievement Award. This award is given to the first-year Biology or Health Science student who, in the judgment of the Faculty of the Department of Biology and Environmental Science, has demonstrated high academic performance, enthusiasm, and involvement in departmental activities. The honor is signified by a certificate and a gift card redeemable at the Marietta College bookstore. Alyssa is pursuing a double major in Biology and Neuroscience.

Alyssa Mays, graduate of North Adams High School, was recently awarded the Marietta College Biology Department’s First Year Achievement Award. This award is given to the first-year Biology or Health Science student who, in the judgment of the Faculty of the Department of Biology and Environmental Science, has demonstrated high academic performance, enthusiasm, and involvement in departmental activities. The honor is signified by a certificate and a gift card redeemable at the Marietta College bookstore. Alyssa is pursuing a double major in Biology and Neuroscience.