Some front-runners are reportedly emerging as new ownership groups for the Denver Broncos, and one could seek an upgrade in the Mile High City. According to The Denver Gazette's Woody Paige, Rob Walton and a bidding group led by Philadelphia 76ers governor Josh Harris (including Magic Johnson as a minority investor) are perceived as the top-two finalists. However, two other sources asserted that three other potential buyers have meetings scheduled over the next two weeks.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO