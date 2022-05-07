ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando City acquire defender Brandon Hackenberg on loan

 3 days ago

Orlando City SC acquired defender Brandon Hackenberg on a short-term loan Saturday from Orlando City B.

He will be available for Saturday’s MLS match at CF Montreal and for Tuesday’s Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup clash with the Philadelphia Union.

Hackenberg, 22, was drafted 22nd overall by Orlando City out of Penn State in 2021.

He has appeared in five MLS NEXT Pro matches this season with Orlando City B.

–Field Level Media

