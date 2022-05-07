ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

A ‘metamorphosis’: Football star Sam Bruce, 24, was forging a bright future before tragic death

By Wells Dusenbury, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ddjTf_0fWKYHAl00
Friends and family of Sam Bruce prepare to release balloons into the sky during a celebration of life service, Friday, May 6, 2022, at Redeeming Word Christian Center, in Fort Lauderdale. Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

The death of Sam Bruce, one of Broward County’s most exciting and beloved high school football stars, sent shockwaves throughout South Florida, devastating family and friends and leaving many wondering how his life ended so young.

Bruce had a seizure and crashed while driving his red Dodge Charger in Fort Lauderdale on April 27. He died the next day at the age of 24.

Interviews with those who knew him best reveal a nuanced portrait of a talented man who wowed the community with his outgoing nature and athleticism. He again was working on building a bright future after a string of setbacks, including a stay at the hospital months ago.

“It made my heart feel so good to watch the metamorphosis of him,” Bruce’s mother, Tracye Wilkerson, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “He was working full time. He was handling his own affairs. He was taking care of his own bills. [It was amazing] watching him over the last year blossom into that person.”

On Thursday, the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office said they have not finished an autopsy report and that Bruce’s case is “currently pending further studies that could take up to 90 days to determine the cause and manner of death.”

Wilkerson said that five months before Bruce’s death, he was in the hospital fighting for his life.

Wilkerson said Bruce had been hospitalized for a “few weeks” in late December and believed his seizure may have been connected. Wilkerson said she couldn’t yet share additional details, saying she was waiting for the final autopsy report on her son.

At 8:23 p.m. April 27, Bruce crashed his Charger into a utility pole at 800 NW 22nd Road, just west of Interstate 95, in Fort Lauderdale, according to a newly released incident report from Fort Lauderdale Police.

Several people were helping give him chest compressions when officers arrived on the scene. Multiple people who witnessed the crash told officers that Bruce had suffered a seizure. Bruce was not breathing and did not have a pulse, according to the report.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and quickly moved Bruce to the ambulance, where “advanced lifesaving measures were initiated and continued on scene for several minutes.” Officers noted that Bruce did not have any physical trauma from the crash.

Bruce was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, but died the following morning.

A 5-foot-8 human highlight-reel with a magnetic personality, a deep booming voice and a huge smile consistently on his face, Bruce was a supernova in high school, impacting anyone within his orbit and leaving a lasting impression throughout South Florida.

“We’ve had gigantic talents [in Broward County],” longtime South Florida high school football analyst Larry Blustein said. “But did they also have that personality that gravitated everybody toward them?”

Star on the rise

The nephew of NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Isaac Bruce, Sam quickly became a known commodity in the Broward football community from a young age. Blustein, who’s covered South Florida football recruiting for more than 45 years, said he first took notice when Bruce was 11 and “dominating” kids in youth football with the Lauderhill Lions.

As he continue to progress, his football exploits were becoming more and more well known, with his games beginning to attract large crowds, his mother said.

“[In one of the championship games], he was against the sideline running and the guy went to tackle him and he literally hurdled over him. He was probably 13 or 14. Who do you know who’s hurdling somebody [at the age]? He was so focused on getting to the end zone and scoring.

“He had a spin and a ‘stop on a dime’ that was out of this world. After he did that 200 times, we were used to that. The crowd would go crazy and we’d be like, ‘typical Sam.’”

His star continued to rise in high school as he quickly asserted himself as a playmaking receiver at University School and then St. Thomas Aquinas. Using his jaw-dropping athleticism and blazing speed, Bruce became one of the county’s most exciting players, frequently dominating the highlight reels and earning the nickname “Samborghini.”

But what separated Bruce was his joyful and passionate personality that further elevated his stardom.

“People who really knew Sam, he was infectious,” Wilkerson said. “His smile. The way he talked to people. That bravado voice he had.

“He sounded like he was Michael Irvin since he was 11 years old.”

Daniel Luque, who coached Bruce at University School, said Bruce’s open nature and giving personality could always be seen and that despite his growing stardom, he was “never too cool to talk to somebody” and that he had tons of friends who were outside his football circle. “That’s what separated him from a lot of people.”

“He kind of reminded me a little bit of a Magic Johnson-type guy,” Luque said. “Big smile, friendly, hard-working, competitive, wanted to win. He had that same aurora. Just a loveable dude.”

‘Everyone has to have that eye-opener’

Bruce’s stardom peaked during his junior and senior seasons when he became one of the most coveted receivers in the country. Part of two state championship teams with St. Thomas Aquinas, Bruce tallied over 1,000 combined yards and scored 14 touchdowns, earning a bevy of scholarship offers.

His success also came at a time when social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram were exploding, allowing a player with his highlight-reel ability and magnetic personality to reach a wider audience of fans across the country.

Nike followed him around from games to practices to class for a video feature that was never released.

He signed with the University of Miami, but never ended up playing a down for the Hurricanes after making “a series of not smart decisions,” his mother said.

“Those kids get so much so fast,” Wilkerson said. “As much as this boy was given so fast, it’s hard to stay humble. And stay focused.”

During his final semester at St. Thomas Aquinas, he was forced to finish high school at Westlake Prep after a photo surfaced of him holding a gun. At Miami, Bruce said later in an interview with Footballville he would be late for meetings and that he overslept and missed the team bus for the Florida State game, ultimately leading to his dismissal from the Miami program “due to multiple violations of team rules.” A week later, he was arrested on a marijuana possession charge in South Miami.

“A lot of people can’t handle [the attention], and I was someone that couldn’t handle it at that young of an age,” Bruce told Footballville in April 2021 . “All the attention and all the fame, all the everything that came with it, I wasn’t ready.

“I didn’t realize that it was a lot for me until I was sitting in jail, not at Miami no more, and not knowing what the hell I’m [going to] do with the next move. Everybody has to have that. Everybody has to have that eye-opener.”

After owning his mistakes, Bruce was trying to put his life back together, Wilkerson said, adding that she noticed a significant change in her son’s maturity.

Prior to his death, he was working a full-time job as a supervisor at a pest control company and was diligently working out in an attempt to reboot his football career.

In 2021, he had a minor role as an extra in the movie “American Underdog,” which chronicled the career of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner.

While she’s still grieving over his son’s tragic death, Wilkerson said she took tremendous pride in how Bruce rebounded from his mistakes and was becoming a strong, goal-oriented adult.

Comments / 5

Related
People

Former Oklahoma U. Football Player Starting New Career Is Killed the Night Before Moving Into Apartment

After a gridiron career that took him from the University of Oklahoma to the ranks of professional football, Du'Vonta Lampkin was ready for a new start. But on the cusp of partnering with his cousin to learn the ropes of the real estate business, the 25-year-old was discovered dead from a single gunshot in the rented Dallas apartment where he was staying the night before moving into his new home.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: High School Football Coach Calls Out Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders called out high school football programs on social media earlier this week. The former NFL star turned college football head coach wants his program, Jackson State, to receive the same amount of respect as the Ohio States and the Alabamas of the world when they're at high school programs.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Monroe Freeling, one of nation’s top offensive linemen, has Miami among his favorites

Early in his high school career, Monroe Freeling had a coach who liked to talk up the Hurricanes. Years later, Freeling is one of the top offensive linemen in the nation and is considering Miami for the next stop in his career. “One of my former coaches from ninth grade was a big Miami fan and was always talking about ‘the U,’” Freeling told the Sun Sentinel. “Then I was offered last year. I ...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
South Miami, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Sports
Broward County, FL
Football
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Football
County
Broward County, FL
Broward County, FL
Sports
KMBC.com

Patrick Mahomes goes all out for Mother's Day in Miami

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes has put all of Kansas City to shame with his 2022 Mother's Day gift. The Kansas City Chiefs star and his wife Brittany Matthews were both down in Miami celebrating the city's inaugural Formula 1 Grand Prix. Fortunately, the quarterback didn't forget to also honor the mother of his child.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Miami

90,000 Pounds Of Leftovers From F1 Miami Grand Prix Going To Those In Need: ‘It Warms My Heart’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Over 80,000 fans in the stands saw a Formula 1 racing spectacular. Millions more on watched on TV. For the Miami tourism economy and image, the F1 Grand Prix is another Super Bowl-like event tacked onto the South Florida calendar. At Hard Rock Stadium, where the race was run, the leftovers from all the food venues are becoming another benefit for the community. Ellen Bowen, the on-site director for Food Rescue USA told CBS4 News, “We are packing it up, putting it on pallets and direct transfer to local social service agencies, shelters and soup kitchens.” Food Rescue USA of...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Thomas Aquinas
Person
Thomas Aquinas
CBS Miami

Fake Marina In Miami Gardens Steals Show At Miami Grand Prix

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Formula 1 pictured a race in Miami and envisioned sun, sand, beaches and boats. So, when the inaugural Miami Grand Prix landed at Hard Rock Stadium, nowhere near the South Beach backdrop F1 was seeking, the promoter said don’t worry. Formula 1 wants boats in a suburban neighborhood far away from the ocean? Done. They built a fake marina. With fake water, and all. Well, it’s not really water at all in The Mia Marina, located between turns 4 and 6 at the purpose-built venue around the Miami Dolphins’ stadium. It can be found at the corner of NW 27th Ave....
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins Q&A: Where is Miami most likely to add veteran free agent before training camp?

Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Omar Kelly answer questions from readers. Q: According to OverTheCap, the dolphins currently have about 20 million in cap space. Do you foresee them bringing in a few veterans before training camp? If so, what positions? — Kevin Moia on Twitter A: After the Dolphins added another ...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida Family Happy To Recover Missing ‘Family Member’ French Bulldog Named Morgan

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A desperate South Florida family got the phone call that they had been hoping for and on Friday that call led them to their missing French bulldog named Morgan. Morgan’s owner Jack Dixon tells CBS4 that the 1-year-old pooch was recovered around 10 a.m. Friday morning and is now back home in Miami. Dixon said he received a call from a woman who knew where Morgan was. She gave him that person’s phone number and he and a private investigator agreed to meet the man in a parking lot. Dixon said he asked the man no questions and gave him $5,000...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Bahia Mar deal needed a guy with a brass touch. Enter Jimmy Tate.

Developer Jimmy Tate may as well be on top of the world. At the moment, the cocksure president of Tate Capital is standing on the roof of the Bahia Mar hotel on a bright sunny day, peering out over the pricey taxpayer-owned peninsula where his next baby will be born. “This is a great bird’s eye view,” he says with the air of a monarch surveying his kingdom, the blue ocean sparkling to the east ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Football#Bills#Recruiting#American Football#Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As pressure rises, Heat’s Tyler Herro vows to raise his game against 76ers

It was a week that started as good as any outside of the 2020 Disney World playoff bubble for Tyler Herro. Monday, the third-year Miami Heat guard scored 25 to lead the Heat to a series-opening victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Tuesday, he was named the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year. Wednesday there were 18 points against the 76ers and a 2-0 lead in the ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Are the Hurricanes ACC contenders? One betting website says yes

The Hurricanes have not won an Atlantic Coast Conference title since they joined the conference in 2004, but one online betting company thinks that could change this year. BetOnline gives Miami the second-best odds to win the ACC, behind only perennial powerhouse Clemson. The site gives the Hurricanes 5-to-1 odds (+500) to win the ACC and the best odds of any team in the Coastal division. ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: Don’t lose perspective amid Miami Heat’s losses — it’s still their series to win

Let’s stay tethered to perspective: Philadelphia, as a comeback play, is a hot story. A trending story. Joel Embiid, out the first two games, returned to change this playoff series against the Miami Heat the last two games. James Harden was aging and fattening before our eyes before scoring 31 points in Philadelphia’s Game 4 win Sunday night. Philadelphia could be the first team, “in their ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat stumble again in Philadelphia despite 40 from Butler, with 116-108 loss evening series at 2-2

As Bam Adebayo exited practice Saturday, he offered the tired maxim of how a playoff series doesn’t begin until someone wins on the road. When it comes to Adebayo and the Miami Heat, the hope, in that case, may be that this series never begins. Because it well could take four home victories by the top-seeded Heat to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the second time in three seasons. ...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

St. Thomas Aquinas beach volleyball falls in state tourney

The St. Thomas Aquinas beach volleyball team fell 3-1 to Miami Westminster Christian in the first round of the state tournament on Friday at the Florida State University beach volleyball courts in Tallahassee. St. Thomas Aquinas’ No. 1 team of Halley Tang and Alyssa Mcbean, No. 2 of Sophia Alvarado and Zoe Taylor and No. 3 team of Brooke Carrasqual and Kristi Tolacka each lost their matches ...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
107-3 KISS-FM

Patrick Mahomes Goes Viral With Mother’s Day Gift To Wife Brittany

After working hard and achieving almost every goal there is to achieve in your chosen profession and you do it QUICKLY, its good to enjoy the spoils of your success. In the case of Whitehouse alum and Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, he's been doing just that as of late and he sent the internet into a frenzy over the Mother's Day weekend for a special gift he presented to his wife Brittany.
KANSAS CITY, MO
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy