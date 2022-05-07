ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

I’m a paediatrician and these are the five things your child should know by the time they’re five years old

By Lauren Windle
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VwVLq_0fWKYFPJ00

RAISING children is a minefield, with a lot of pressure to "get it right" and worry about your little ones safety.

The age of five is a big one as they're settling into primary school and hitting some key milestones in their emotional development.

It's also the best opportunity to give your child a little more responsibility.

Now don't worry - we're not talking about a mortgage or their first business - just a few key tips that will help to keep them safe and happy.

By the age of five children are more and more able to understand why safety measures are needed and the potential consequences of ignoring them.

Speaking to PureWow, paediatrician and senior medical advisor at PM Pediatrics, Dr Christina Johns shared the five key things every five-year-old should know.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ENe5Z_0fWKYFPJ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=493NSo_0fWKYFPJ00

Basic personal information

Kids should by now know their full name and the full names of their parents or guardian.

They should also be able to recite their address and ideally a phone number that someone could call to reach their parents.

FABULOUS BINGO: Get a £20 bonus & 30 free spins when you spend £10 today

Dr Christina said: "One way to teach this is to create a song that puts their phone number and address to a tune.

"We all learned the alphabet through a song and it stuck with us forever, right?! Using a melody kids already know will help them not only learn but remember the important details."

Action plan when lost

Children are great at sensing danger but we need to make sure they know how to find "safe strangers".

Dr Christina said: "If a child gets lost or separated from their parent or guardian, they should look for 'another mommy or daddy' with a child or children and ask them for help."

If they can't find one, the next best thing would be to find someone in uniform.

Not to answer the door

Even though the door and doorbell are a great source of fun for children, they need to learn proper boundaries.

This means being sure not to open the door themselves but to get a grown-up as it could be a stranger on the other side of the door.

Dr Christina said: "Going over the 'why' behind this rule can help with their comprehension and their ability to remember to put it into practice."

Simple chores

Children often want to help their parents with tasks in the kitchen and around the house.

Around five years old is when it's great to let them chip in.

Dr Christina said: "It’s great to get your kids involved in chores and give them a 'job' so they can feel a sense of pride and accomplishment when completing a task. However, it’s important they know boundaries."

She explained that jobs like setting the table are great, but they should understand that an adult will step in when it comes to handling the knives.

To call 999 in an emergency

Understanding how and when to dial 999 is vital for children.

You need to be sure that your child knows how to pick up a phone and to dial the number if it's ever needed.

You can do this by physically showing them the process on your mobile or landline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pJUi3_0fWKYFPJ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EM26n_0fWKYFPJ00

Dr Christina said: "You should also talk through very simple, clear scenarios in which calling 911 would be warranted so that they understand when it is necessary.

"Use specifics in your examples, such as, 'if you’re at grandma’s and she falls and isn’t answering you if you ask if she’s okay, what should you do?'"

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Purewow#Pm Pediatrics
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Sachin

Opinion: Signs that someone isn't really in love with you

** This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Everyone desires to be loved, but sometimes we get drawn in by those who want something from us. It’s essential to discern our love because sometimes the person you’re dating may not love you.
DFW Community News

Dad Snaps Photo As Baby Leaves Doctors And Nurses Shocked [Video]

All babies are unique, and all deliveries carry their own special memories, but this baby did something so unexpected…. that the doctors and nurses found themselves completely speechless and dad knew he had to take a picture. When doctors took this mama back for a c-section, the were prepared for...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

My mum-in-law wore MY wedding dress to her baby shower – she didn’t ask if it was okay, I’m fuming

A woman has told how she was left fuming after her mother-in-law wore her wedding dress to a surprise baby shower without asking permission. The anonymous woman, from the US, took to Reddit and explained how she gave her husband's pregnant mother permission to sift through her wardrobe after she complained that she didn't have any nice dresses that fit.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
423K+
Followers
23K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy