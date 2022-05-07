ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Official autopsy report shows Patrick Lyoya was drunk at time of officer-involved shooting in Grand Rapids

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bgD3C_0fWKYEWa00

GRAND RAPIDS (WWJ) - An official autopsy report revealed 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya had a blood alcohol level three times over the legal limit at the time he was fatally shot by a Grand Rapids police officer in early April .

The report conducted by Kent County Medical Examiner Dr. Stephen Cohle showed Lyoya's blood alcohol level was 0.29 at the time of his death.

The report matched the findings of an independent autopsy done by an expert hired by Lyoya's family.

Blood alcohol levels this high impact a person physically and mentally, rendering an individual impaired. Police say accidents are more likely as sensory functions are compromised.

Dr. Chole said typical autopsy results take about 60 days to perform, but Lyoya's took only four weeks as the office was mainly waiting on the toxicology report.

The official autopsy also confirms that Lyoya died from a single gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Lyoya, who is a Black man and an immigrant from the Democratic Republic of Congo, was pulled over by Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr on April 4 for a license plate issue, resulting in a lengthy physical altercation and struggle between the Schurr and Lyoya, police said.

The officer discharged his weapon while Lyoya was face down on the ground, fatally shooting Lyoya.

The forensic pathologist hired by Lyoya's family, Dr. Werner Spitz, concluded in his report that the bullet fried by Schurr traveled up and to the right side of Lyoya's skull and lodged near his right temporal bone.

It is unclear at this time when the Kent County Prosecutor will decide if charges will be filed against Schurr.

Comments / 11

Pavel
3d ago

Would a statue of Patrick constructed with Malt liquor bottles and placed at Calder Plaza appease the protestors?

Reply(3)
13
Travis Mize
3d ago

these clowns will come up with more excuses for him. no accountability for colored people

Reply(1)
9
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
AL.com

Vicky White fired, losing pension: No ‘wrongdoing’ by dealership that sold getaway car, authorities say

The Lauderdale County corrections officer charged with assisting an inmate who has been charged with capital murder has been fired from her job, Sheriff Rick Singleton said Wednesday. While Vicky White had planned to retire, her termination will cost her state-funded contributions to her pension, Singleton said. “Why, absolutely,” Singleton...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Werner Spitz
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS News

8-month-old baby dies after being left in car while father was arrested

An 8-month-old baby has died after her father left her in his car while he was getting arrested, according to the Snellville Police Department in Georgia. On Tuesday, 20-year-old Davied Japez McCorry Whatley arrived at the lobby of the police station around 2:17 p.m., the police department said in a press release. He was meeting with the property custodian, but police found a probation violation warrant for his arrest.
SNELLVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Temporal Bone#Alcohol#Violent Crime
WILX-TV

Motorcyclist killed instantly in Ionia County collision

KEENE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A collision Wednesday killed a 48-year-old man from Ionia in Keene Township. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Sayles and Whites Bridge roads. The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said a northbound SUV -- driven by a 79-year-old woman from Belding -- pulled across Sayles Road and into the path of an eastbound motorcycle.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WZZM 13

Police: Body found in lake is that of 31-year-old missing Michigan man

PONTIAC, Mich. — A body found in a Pontiac lake by a father and son has been identified as that of a 31-year-old man who went missing in December, officials said. Police said Friday the body is that of Ryan Patrick Pitts of Pontiac and that his body was positively identified through fingerprints. An autopsy was performed Friday and Pitts' cause and manner of death were pending.
PONTIAC, MI
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy