Royal Oak, MI

Early morning power outage strikes 6,000+ homes and businesses in Oakland County

By Wwj Newsroom
 3 days ago

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) - Thousands of people in Royal Oak and Berkley are left in the dark Saturday morning after a power outage was reported in the area by DTE.

According to officials, the power outage was first noted after 9 a.m. Saturday; DTE said on their Outage Map that an equipment problem is to blame.

The outages range around 12 Mile and Woodward as well as 13 and Crooks.

Drivers are asked to stay alert and cautious as the outage may affect traffic lights in the area.

DTE said power is expected to be resorted around 1 p.m.

