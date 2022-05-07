ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apple, Google, Microsoft announce plans to drop passwords

By Katie Smith, Nexstar Media Wire, Paul Gerke
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T2Ywv_0fWKYBsP00

( NewsNation ) — Apple, Google and Microsoft announced plans on Thursday to eliminate passwords and replace them with other secure sign-in methods.

The announcement came just before World Password Day, which is recognized annually on the first Thursday of May. It highlights the use of safe password habits, but some major tech companies say password-only authentication is of the biggest security problems on the web.

“Fundamentally, what we’re doing is letting you use your everyday device — the same thing that you do multiple times a day — to unlock your device now to log in, in a way that is just leaps and bounds more secure than anything that you’re doing today,” said Megan Shamas, a spokesperson for FIDO, the authentication company leading the charge.

Together, Apple, Google and Microsoft plan to follow a standard created by the FIDO Alliance and the World Wide Web Consortium. That means that websites and apps could offer an “end-to-end passwordless option,” according to a news release. Users would sign in with the same method they use multiple times each day to unlock their devices, such as a simple verification of their fingerprint or face, or a device PIN.

Politico’s Supreme Court scoop boosts security concerns

Without passwords, users would no longer need to store their personal information on a distant server. Rather, their private data would be secured on their device. The approach protects against phishing and makes the sign-in process overall more secure, according to the release.

Microsoft estimates there are 921 password attacks per second. The average data breach costs a company more than $4 million. They’re becoming more common, too, spiking 68% from 2020 to 2021.

“Whatever you use to unlock your device, whether it be a face or a fingerprint, or pattern or pin, you can then use this to login across all of your devices, and that data stays private to you. And importantly … it takes the need for a password totally out of the equation,” Shamas said.

Many platforms already use passwordless sign-in methods, but the newly announced partnership will make it more common.

The change won’t be immediate but FIDO expects a much more password-free internet by 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Witness found in connection to Friday’s bank robbery in Waverly

Police have managed to locate the individual driving the white SUV, police say that the individual went to the police station and cooperated as a witness to Friday’s events. WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — Waverly Police are currently trying to locate an individual who may have more information about Friday’s robbery at the Chemung Canal Trust […]
WAVERLY, NY
WETM 18 News

Athens woman pleads guilty to hiding wanted men in home

ATHENS, N.Y. (WETM) – An Athens woman has pled guilty in connection to an incident in which she hid three wanted men in her home while kids were inside, according to the Bradford County District Attorney. Billie Jo Acla, 54, pled guilty to two counts of Hindering Apprehension on May 9, 2022, the DA told […]
ATHENS, NY
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Data#Fido#The Fido Alliance#Pin#Politico#Supreme Court
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
WETM 18 News

Most common jobs 150 years ago in New York

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact the global economy, the current job market is a hot topic in the news cycle. But while the pandemic itself is, historically, something of an economic aberration, the U.S. economy that we know today has a long and storied history of expansions, recessions, and evolution. At the time of […]
AGRICULTURE
WETM 18 News

Cheese-filled pierogis recalled due to undeclared milk

(WWTI) — Several varieties of pierogis have been recalled by the Food and Drug Administration. According to the FDA, Dymski Pierogies dba Grandma’s Cuisine of East Stroudsburg, PA has recalled cheese-filled pierogi products due to an undeclared milk allergen. Recalled products were sold in 1 pound and 3 pound plastic bags under the brand’s Grandma’s […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WETM 18 News

Man caught hiding under blanket to avoid police

BELFAST, Maine — A man who was recently arrested in Belfast, Maine may want to practice his hide-and-seek skills. Police responded to the Admiral Ocean Inn on Saturday night to remove an allegedly drunk man, identified as Philip Dulude, from the property. A Belfast officer returned to the hotel a few hours later to check […]
BELFAST, ME
WETM 18 News

Timeline for special election in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Before becoming the next Lieutenant Governor of New York State, Antonio Delgado will first have to resign from his current position in Congress—something he has yet to do. Governor Kathy Hochul said last week that he still has work to finish before stepping away from his Congressional role. “If he does not resign […]
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy