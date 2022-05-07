ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Student debt increases the risk of heart disease in middle age

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bs2FW_0fWKYAzg00

DENVER ( StudyFinds.org ) – Could forgiving college debt keep a student’s heart healthier later in life? A new study reveals graduates who struggle to pay off student loans into middle age are more prone to heart disease, the world’s number one killer.

A team of researchers from across the United States add that this link undermines the usual health benefits that come with higher education.

“As the cost of college has increased, students and their families have taken on more debt to get to and stay in college,” says lead author Dr. Adam Lippert from the University of Colorado in a media release .

“Consequently, student debt is a massive financial burden to so many in the United States, and yet we know little about the potential long-term health consequences of this debt. Previous research showed that, in the short term, student debt burdens were associated with self-reported health and mental health, so we were interested in understanding whether student debt was associated with cardiovascular illness among adults in early mid-life.”

College can leave some with a lifetime of debt

Estimates show that the average college tuition for the 2021-22 school year is over $10,000 for students staying in-state at a public university. If you’re going to school out-of-state, that number jumps to more than $22,000! For those attending a private university, their tuition and fees this year come in at over $38,000 !

The study found individuals who failed to pay student debt between young adulthood and early mid-life were more likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD). However, the health of those who did pay off their loans equaled or was even better than those who never faced this financial burden.

The team analyzed data from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health (Add Health). They tracked more than 20,000 participants from the age of 12 to 44. A subset of 4,193 respondents underwent medical examinations, carried out at home. Researchers also used a measurement tool to estimate each person’s chances of cardiovascular disease over the next 30 years of life. The Framingham cardiovascular disease risk score considers sex, age, blood pressure, smoking status, diabetes diagnosis, and body mass index (BMI). The researchers also looked at levels of a blood chemical called C-reactive protein (CRP), which is a sign of chronic or systemic inflammation.

The team split these participants into four groups including those who never had student debt (37%), those who paid it off (12%), those who took on new debt during young adulthood (28%), and those consistently in debt (24%).

Those who consistently had debt or took on debt had higher CVD risk scores than individuals who were never in debt or those who paid off their debt. Interestingly, respondents who paid off debt had significantly lower CVD risk scores than those never in debt.

The average college graduate owes $25,000

Study authors discovered clinically significant CRP value estimates among those who took on new debt or were consistently in debt between young adulthood and early mid-life. These estimates exceeded their counterparts who never had debt or paid it off. Race or ethnicity had no impact on the results .

“Our study respondents came of age and went to college at a time when student debt was rapidly rising with an average debt of around $25,000 for four-year college graduates. It’s risen more since then, leaving young cohorts with more student debt than any before them,” Dr. Lippert adds. “Unless something is done to reduce the costs of going to college and forgive outstanding debts , the health consequences of climbing student loan debt are likely to grow.”

Further analyses suggest that completing a college degree provides health benefits even to those with student debt. However, these graduates experienced fewer benefits in comparison to non-debtors. Dr. Lippert believes the findings indicate the potential population health implications of debt-financed education.

He adds that although the empirical evidence is clear on the economic and health returns from a college degree, these advantages come at a cost for borrowers.

The study is published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine .

South West News Service writer Mark Waghorn contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Witness found in connection to Friday’s bank robbery in Waverly

Police have managed to locate the individual driving the white SUV, police say that the individual went to the police station and cooperated as a witness to Friday’s events. WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — Waverly Police are currently trying to locate an individual who may have more information about Friday’s robbery at the Chemung Canal Trust […]
WAVERLY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Student Loans#Middle Age#Population Health#College
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
WETM 18 News

Athens woman pleads guilty to hiding wanted men in home

ATHENS, N.Y. (WETM) – An Athens woman has pled guilty in connection to an incident in which she hid three wanted men in her home while kids were inside, according to the Bradford County District Attorney. Billie Jo Acla, 54, pled guilty to two counts of Hindering Apprehension on May 9, 2022, the DA told […]
ATHENS, NY
WETM 18 News

Most common jobs 150 years ago in New York

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact the global economy, the current job market is a hot topic in the news cycle. But while the pandemic itself is, historically, something of an economic aberration, the U.S. economy that we know today has a long and storied history of expansions, recessions, and evolution. At the time of […]
AGRICULTURE
WETM 18 News

Cheese-filled pierogis recalled due to undeclared milk

(WWTI) — Several varieties of pierogis have been recalled by the Food and Drug Administration. According to the FDA, Dymski Pierogies dba Grandma’s Cuisine of East Stroudsburg, PA has recalled cheese-filled pierogi products due to an undeclared milk allergen. Recalled products were sold in 1 pound and 3 pound plastic bags under the brand’s Grandma’s […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy