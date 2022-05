For the first time since Feb. 24, Bitcoin BTC/USD has broken below $35,000. The apex crypto has been ranging between about $48,000 and $33,000 since the start of 2022. What Happened: Bitcoin has been falling since the beginning of the year, dropping from $47,881.41 on Jan. 2, all the way down to this year's lowest price so far of $33,184.06 on Jan. 24. BTC then climbed back up to $45,293.87 on Feb. 8, and then slid back down to $34,459.22 on Feb. 24.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO