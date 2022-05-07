ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Best Shows on Paramount+ Right Now

By Ethan Arbuckle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though Paramount+ is one of the relatively new services on the streaming scene, it has a ton of great content. Paramount+ was made by the combination of CBS All Access and Viacom after their merger in 2019. Since that merger, they have had access to a healthy amount of content...

7 Best New Movies on Hulu in May 2022

These seven picks for Hulu’s May film slate explore the depth of relationships and journeys of mind and soul. Spanning genres, these films ask questions about the certainty and uncertainty of our bonds with others and our environments, while offering dénouement towards a future. A Beautiful Mind. Available:...
'Futurama': A Beginner's Guide to the Best Characters and Their Essential Episodes

When Hulu announced that Futurama would be returning for a brand-new season, responses were mixed. While some were hesitant to revisit the series after what felt like a perfect finale in “Meanwhile”, many others were excited to join the Planet Express crew once more for some intergalactic adventures. However, there is a very large, important group of people who don’t fall into either camp - people who have no idea what’s going on with the show, who just wanna have a good time, and get to hang out with some fun characters for a while.
How to Watch 'Candy': Where To Stream the Limited Series

Get ready for a whole lot of bloodshed. The Hulu original true-crime series Candy is arriving on the streamer soon, and it promises to spare no detail as it’s based upon the shocking real-life events surrounding a small-town murder in Texas during the 80s. Starring Jessica Biel as the titular character, Candy Montgomery, she plays the notorious mother and housewife who transforms into an axe murderer. The upcoming series is just the latest in a string of true-crime hits that Hulu has released this year, and the hard-boiled axe murder case is a sprawling, dark story.
Stephen Root on 'Barry' Season 3, Fuches' Plan for Revenge, and Why the Show Is a Character Actor's Dream

Editor’s note: The following interview contains spoilers for the first three episodes of Barry Season 3. From co-creators Bill Hader and Alec Berg, the HBO dark comedy series Barry is currently in its eight-episode third season, as Barry (Hader) would prefer to focus entirely on acting but instead keeps getting drawn back into the violent world of contract killing. While trying to be a supportive boyfriend to Sally (Sarah Goldberg), who’s getting her own TV series off the ground, and give a helping hand to his acting teacher Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler), who he’s feeling some well-placed guilt about, Barry can’t seem to stop being drawn back into the orbit of NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan), which complicates everything.
'Star Trek: Picard' Season 2 Ending Explained: Look Up

Star Trek: Picard's Season 2 finale has dropped, signifying a close to another chapter of Jean Luc Picard's (Sir Patrick Stewart) journey. With so many threads left dangling, "Farewell" manages to give closure to not only the timeless story between Picard and Q (John de Lancie), but also the stories of Borg Queen Jurati (Alison Pill), Cristobal Rios (Santiago Cabrera), and Elnor (Evan Evagora), likely to make way for the return of The Next Generation reunion in Picard's final season.
Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
‘Ghosts’ Season 1 Ending Explained: What Happened to the B&B?

Touching an already established series is a risky move. Yet, Joe Port and Joe Wiseman were bold in remaking the successful UK sitcom Ghosts, adding a new spin to the story in the U.S. version. The show is centered on couple Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambdukar), who decide to open a B&B at their newly inherited mansion. Like many old-fashioned homes depicted on screen, this one is filled with ghosts from people who died there through the years. As Samantha suffers an accident and somehow gains the ability to communicate with these ghosts, the couple goes through thick and thin as they try to refurnish the space and deal with its “pre-existing inhabitants.”
Why Linda Belcher Is One of the Best Moms on TV

Mother’s Day is the special day of the year when we celebrate the moms and maternal figures in our lives. Out of all the moms on TV, there are few that are as musical, funny, and loving as Linda Belcher (John Roberts) from Bob’s Burgers. Wife of Bob Belcher (H. Jon Benjamin) and matriarch of the Belcher family, this fun-loving mom makes life on Ocean Avenue more lively. She’s set to make her big screen debut in The Bob’s Burgers Movie later this month, but before she appears on the silver screen, let’s look at how this animated mom goes above and beyond to be the best mom for Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Louise (Kristen Schaal).
10 Paranormal TV Shows to Watch That Will Creep You Out

Unlike straight-up horror, paranormal stories do something to a person's psyche that lingers long after the screen fades to black. The feeling is like no other, and before one knows it, there's something lurking behind the shower curtain or under the bed. So why do audiences keep coming back for more? It's hard to pinpoint, but what is certain is a new means of telling ghost stories seems to pop up every day, and they never lose audiences. On the contrary, with such rich variety to chill the blood, if anything, paranormal shows are more popular than ever.
'Criminal Minds': Since He Won't Be In the Reboot, Here Are the 11 Best Spencer Reid Episodes, Ranked

Over the 15 seasons of the hit CBS show Criminal Minds, fans fell in love with Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler). A somewhat unlikely fan-favorite character due to his neurotic and socially awkward personality, yet no other character had as much complex and well-rounded growth. His quirks, insecurities, and development from a lovable yet awkward genius to a confident leader is the largest transformation of all the main characters. Reid’s tough upbringing and many traumatic events that he faces throughout the series puts him at the center of countless episodes.
'The Boys' Season 3 Image Teases the Return of Billy Butcher

With less than a month to go until the premiere of Season 3 of Prime Video’s The Boys, we’ve just gotten a new image to feed on until the title characters and their superhero enemies land on our screens once again. The series follows a group of super-heroes who think their abilities put them above the law – and they’re allowed to keep thinking that while a PR company successfully makes positive propaganda of their world-saving feats, which make them look selfless.
'Superstore' Shows Why We Need More Characters Like Glenn

Superstore is a workplace comedy in a league of its own in terms of creating well-rounded sitcom characters. It also brought a fresh, welcome perspective on workers’ rights to TV. Pairing these two features together created a character who deserves more recognition: Glenn Sturgis (Mark McKinney)., who had values opposite of those that the show he was a part of stood for — and, yet, viewers still rooted for him.
9 Scariest Moments from 'Inside No. 9', From Serial Killers to Ghosts

It was 2014 when Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith first let us inside No. 9. Since then, the anthology series has gone from strength to strength and is showing no sign of slowing down with the seventh series starting last week. Pemberton and Shearsmith deliver smart, challenging scripts and often unrecognizable performances. The brilliance of their writing often has us laughing one minute, then terrified the next. It’s staggering how they create well-rounded and effective stories in just half-an-hour, while superbly balancing horror and comedy. The fear they instill in the audience is habitually affecting and disturbing. Here are the nine scariest moments from Inside No.9.
How ‘Three Busy Debras’ Uses Unhinged Housewives to Satirize the American Suburbs

In the acclaimed Adult Swim comedy series executive produced by Amy Poelher, which once began as a stage play, three completely unhinged housewives named Debra navigate life and friendship through sleepovers and brunch, while learning no lessons along the way. In fact, the three leads seem to get progressively more disturbed as the episodes continue, which is what makes Three Busy Debras nothing short of brilliant and endlessly fun. The series was both created by and starring comedians Mitra Jouhari, Alyssa Stonoha, and Sandy Honig, and there’s not a dull moment in any episode thanks to the buzzy writing and electric performances from the trio. However, while it might be easy to fall under the trap of thinking it’s a simple comedy show, Three Busy Debras has more nuanced layers in its execution. Every element of each scene is layered with absurdism and surrealist humor. From their small town being saturated with pastel colors to the Debras fully trying to murder each other, the series satirizes elite American suburbia in the most surreal ways.
'Dollface' Cancelled After 2 Seasons at Hulu

It’s been confirmed that the Jordan Weiss-created series Dollface, starring Kat Dennings, has been officially canceled and will not be renewed by Hulu for a third season. It’s unclear why Hulu opted out of renewing Dollface for a third season. However, both seasons of the comedy series received mixed reviews from audiences and critics, though were much better received by fans. Weiss wrote the series, along with Harper Dill, and Nathaniel Stein.
