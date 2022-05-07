ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Sir Keir Starmer filmed drinking beer with colleagues in April 2021

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDurham Constabulary has announced that it is opening an investigation into potential breaches of Covid...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Kidderminster man dies after serious chainsaw injury

A man has died after being seriously injured while using a chainsaw. Emergency services were called to Tower Close in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, at about 11:00 BST on Friday. Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service said that it "quickly became clear that nothing could be done to save the man". The...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
BBC

Shop owners to be forced to rent out empty premises, government says

Landlords in England could be forced to let empty shops in a bid to rejuvenate high streets, under government plans. Under the move, set to be unveiled in Tuesday's Queen's Speech, buildings left vacant for a year would have to be entered into a "rental auction". The British Retail Consortium...
ECONOMY
BBC

Fundraising RNLI hiker has tent slashed at Whitburn Beach

A fundraiser who is walking the coast of Britain for the RNLI has had her tent slashed and batteries stolen as she camped on a Tyneside beach. Tracey Hannam said someone also urinated in her walking boots on Sunday night at Whitburn Beach, South Tyneside. She said she was "absolutely...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Queen hands over to Charles and William for State Opening

The Queen has pulled out of this year's State Opening of Parliament and the reading of the Queen's speech, Buckingham Palace has announced. This will be the first time since 1963 that the Queen will have missed this constitutional ceremony, which sets out the government's legislative plans. Prince Charles will...
U.K.
BBC

Ashley Cole feared he would die in robbery, court hears

Former England footballer Ashley Cole told police he thought he was going to die during a robbery at his home, a court has heard. The ex-Chelsea and Arsenal left-back broke down during a police interview shown at Nottingham Crown Court. He described how masked men "charged" at his windows and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Labour Party#The Gathering#We Remain#Uk#Durham Constabulary#Covid
BBC

Royal Marine Commandos jailed over £300k drugs operation

Two Royal Marine Commandos have been jailed over their involvement in a £300,000 drugs operation.. Grant Broadfoot, 29, and Stuart Bryant, 31, were caught using a Ministry of Defence-owned van to transport cannabis from England to Scotland in June 2020. The pair were arrested in Glasgow's Mount Vernon with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Masts to be axed from explosive-filled shipwreck in safety bid

Hidden below the Thames is one of London's most unlikely tourist destinations. We've travelled about 30 minutes, along with a handful of day trippers from Southend, into the Thames Estuary. Slowly, a set of masts sticking out from the grey waves come into view. This is the SS Richard Montgomery,...
ECONOMY
BBC

Covid: Fourth-dose jab trial shows good boost

Fourth-dose Covid booster vaccines increase protection against Covid-19, particularly in people aged over 70, according to a UK trial. But scientists say any short-term protection against infection is likely to fall away quickly. The UK rolled out fourth doses to over-75s and the most vulnerable in April. A larger group...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
BBC

Sheku Bayoh: Sister tells inquiry she does not feel safe in Scotland

The sister of Sheku Bayoh has said she no longer feels safe in Scotland, after her brother's death in police custody. Mr Bayoh, 31, died after being restrained by officers in Kirkcaldy, Fife, in 2015. Kadi Johnson was addressing the public inquiry into her brother's death. The family believes race...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

TV presenter walks out of sport awards over sexism

An organisation representing Scottish sports writers has apologised after an awards event speech prompted a walkout. TV presenter Eilidh Barbour was among guests who left Sunday's Scottish Football Writers' Association (SFWA) gala dinner in Glasgow in protest. Ms Barbour tweeted that she had "never felt so unwelcome in the industry"...
SOCIETY
BBC

NI election 2022: Kellie Armstrong left physically sick by abusive images

A Northern Ireland politician said she was left physically sick after receiving images of aborted foetuses moments after being elected. Police said they were investigating the messages received by Kellie Armstrong. The Alliance politician, who has spoken about suffering 13 miscarriages, had to leave the count centre to compose herself...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Redditch brothers' babies born within hours of each other

Two brothers became first-time fathers just over two hours apart. George Robinson and Hayley Bocking welcomed son Oliver James on Easter Monday, shortly before Joe and Ellie Robinson's baby Reginald Geoffrey. The siblings, from Redditch, said it was "magical". Midwife Ami Turner was involved in both births at Worcestershire Royal...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Dutch 18th Century mass grave: Skeletons in Vianen were British soldiers

Eighty-two skeletons found in a mass grave in the Dutch city of Vianen were mainly British soldiers who died of illness in an 18th Century field hospital, archaeologists say. The remains were found outside the city's old wall in November 2020 and then researched by forensic anthropologist April Pijpelink. All...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy