ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Kell Brook Announces Retirement From Boxing At Age 36

By Ron Lewis
Boxing Scene
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKell Brook, the former IBF welterweight champion, has announced his retirement from the ring 11 weeks after his win over long-time rival Amir Khan, admitting ‘it’s not there any more." There had been strong rumors that Brook would step up in weight to face Chris Eubank Jr...

www.boxingscene.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Canelo vs Bivol LIVE result: Alvarez suffers first defeat in almost nine years in WBA light-heavyweight title fight

Canelo Alvarez has been defeated in a unanimous points decision which allowed Dmitry Bivol to retain his WBA light-heavyweight title and maintain his unbeaten record.Alvarez moved up a divison to the heaviest weight of his career to endure 12 rounds in Las Vegas with the Russian, who joined Floyd Mayweather as the only people to beat the 31-year-old.Bivol, also 31, landed cleaner and harder shots throughout the night, with Alvarez’s night summed up when he resorted to lifting his opponent during a clinch in the 11th round.After three tight opening rounds, the Kyrgyz-born boxer began to use his superior height and reach to pepper Alvarez with jabs and largely kept him at bay for the rest of the encounter.The three judges all handed down scores of 115-113 in favour of Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs).Alvarez, whose last loss came via majority decision against Mayweather in 2013, said “of course” he wanted a rematch following the defeat, adding: “This doesn’t end like this.” Relive all the action below:
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Canelo: I Want The Rematch, I'm Going To Come Back Stronger!

Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez was a 5-1 favorite, but he didn't look like it in the ring on Saturday night - after being soundly outboxed by WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. The vast majority of the crowd at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena was cheering on Canelo, who suffered...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Bivol: If Rematch With Canelo Is Gonna Happen, Have To Make Sure I Get What I Deserve

LAS VEGAS – Dmitry Bivol was willing to do whatever was necessary to get the fight he wanted for more than three years. The unbeaten WBA light heavyweight champion realized that getting in the ring with Canelo Alvarez would afford him the opportunity and the exposure to prove to the world that he is an elite-level boxer. Bivol would’ve even dropped down to the super middleweight limit of 168 pounds if it meant Alvarez would’ve given him that chance.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Boxing Scene

Canelo vs. Bivol - CompuBox Punch Stats

Dmitry Bivol threw an average of 59 punches per round, landing an average of 13. Canelo Alvarez averaged 41 and 7. Bivol achieved double digits in landed punches in every single round. Canleo hit double digit lands in two rounds. Bivol landed 36 more jabs and 32 more power punches than Canelo.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Dmitry Bivol stuns Canelo Alvarez on points to retain WBA light-heavyweight title

Dmitry Bivol produced a near-faultless performance to end Canelo Alvarez’s reign of dominance and retain his WBA light-heavyweight title in the early hours of Sunday morning in Las Vegas.Bivol used his superior size and precise technique to brilliant effect, subduing and frustrating Canelo for much of the fight, with the Mexican’s single punches unable to stem the sheer volume of shots being returned in his direction. All three judges scored the bout 115-113 in the Kyrgyz-born Russian’s favour, with Canelo’s plans to face Gennady Golovkin in September wrecked after just the second defeat of his professional career.“You need to give...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Canelo Noncommittal On Whether Bivol Rematch Or Third Triple-G Fight Will Be Next

LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez reiterated during his post-fight press conference late Saturday night that he wants a rematch with Dmitry Bivol. The four-division champion wouldn’t commit, however, as to whether he’ll battle Bivol a second time in his next fight. Alvarez had already agreed to face nemesis Gennadiy Golovkin in their long-awaited third fight September 17 at an undetermined venue before he boxed Bivol on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terence Crawford
Person
Amir Khan
Person
Gennady Golovkin
Person
Brendan Ingle
Person
Ron Lewis
Person
Kell Brook
Person
Shawn Porter
Person
Conor Benn
Person
Eddie Hearn
BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford on Canelo loss to Bivol: “We know who #1 is now”

By Huck Allen: Terence Crawford is hinting that he should be moved to the #1 pound-for-pound spot following previous #1 Canelo Alvarez’s embarrassing loss to Dmitry Bivol last Saturday night in Las Vegas. The unbeaten WBO welterweight champion Crawford is currently #3 in Ring Magazine’s pound-for-pound rankings behind unified...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Retirement#Combat#Ibf#The Sunday Telegraph
Boxing Scene

Kell Brook Trainer: Kell Was Pricing Himself Out of Next Fight Intentionally

Kell Brook was never totally convinced that he wanted to fight again after his legacy-defining victory over Amir Khan, according to his longtime trainer Dominic Ingle. The 36-year-old Brook, one of the top British welterweights to emerge in the last decade and a half, announced Saturday that he is retiring from the sport. The former 147-pound champion last fought in February at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, a grudge match with sworn rival Khan. Brook had the final laugh, as he knocked out Khan in the sixth round. Brook’s record stands at 40 wins and three losses in 43 professional fights, 28 via stoppage.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

WBC Prez Expects Canelo To Bounce Back Strong After Defeat To Bivol

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman was disappointed that his organization's champion, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, tasted defeat last Saturday night. Canelo, who holds the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO world titles at super middleweight, moved up to 175-pounds to challenge WBA light heavyweight king Dmitry Bivol. Before a lively crowd at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Zach Parker-Demetrius Andrade Won't Go Ahead at Pride Park

The postponement of Zach Parker’s interim WBO super middleweight fight with Demetrius Andrade means it will not take place at Pride Park, home of Parker’s beloved Derby County football team. Frank Warren, the promoter, said that around 15,000 tickets had been sold for the fight on May 21,...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy