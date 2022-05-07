ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough County mom, son getting a home after years of homelessness

By Annie Mapp
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hQ9af_0fWKXTU200

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County mom and her 13-year-old son will finally get their own home after years of experiencing homelessness, thanks to Habitat for Humanity’s annual “women build.”

Barbara Colon grew up in foster care and lived in a homeless shelter while attending high school. She’s no stranger to adversity.

Plant City twins named valedictorian, salutatorian

Over the years, she and her son have both lived in shelters and with family members.

Currently, the two live in an unsafe, substandard rental apartment as it’s all Colon can afford while working at a caregiving center.

Through Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County, over 100 women will build Colon her first home in Temple Terrace. The project will take 12 weeks and should be complete by July 16th.

Volunteers will wear purple Women Build hard hats as they work on the construction. Colon will also contribute 300 sweat equity hours on the new home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Temple Terrace, FL
Local
Florida Society
Hillsborough County, FL
Society
County
Hillsborough County, FL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Working Women#Homeless Shelter#Volunteers#Foster Parents
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
WESH

Petal, tortured and neglected rescue dog, has died

LOCKHART, Fla. — A beloved rescue dog that was found "near death" last summer near Forest City Road hassadly passed away. According to Poodle and Pooch Rescue, the dog named Petal was found in July of 2021, hog-tied, her mouth taped shut, eyes matted shut, dehydrated, emaciated and weak. A good Samaritan thought the pup was a stuffed animal, but jumped out of her vehicle when she realized it was a real dog.
LOCKHART, FL
WFLA

Man accused of raping Florida teen walking home from school

"This was such a brazen act, it was in the middle of the day, you had people around and his demeanor was very calm and very collected and based on the words that he used and how he was able to convince this female to just approach him and make her feel so comfortable, detectives believe there may be other victims around," Lauderhill Police Maj. Michael Santiago said.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFLA

WFLA

62K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy