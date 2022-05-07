ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell removed from solitary confinement cell after 2 years of ‘torture’ in hellhole jail

By Adrian Zorzut
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
CONVICTED sex predator Ghislaine Maxwell has been removed from solitary confinement for the first time in two years to face sentencing.

The disgraced socialite will now share a cell with other inmates and will soon be able to receive visits from her family and friends.

Ghislaine Maxwell has been taken out of solitary confinement for sentencing Credit: EPA
Maxwell faces up to 50 years in prison for sex trafficking charges Credit: Rex

Maxwell, 60, remains locked up at the 'hellhole' Metropolitan Detention Centre (MDC) in Brooklyn, New York, and faces sentencing next month for sex trafficking.

Her family, who have previously complained about how prison staff have treated their sex predator sister, have welcomed the move, which means she'll no longer be barred from visits.

Maxwell faces sentencing on five charges related to recruiting and trafficking underage girls for the late paedo Jeffrey Epstein.

The convicted sex trafficker has remained in solitary confinement since since her arrest by the FBI in 2020, when she was found hiding away in a remote bolthole.

Guards feared she would take her life like her paedo pals and has been put on suicide watch ever since.

Maxwell's brother Ian said his sister would be woken up every 15 minutes by guards with a torch and had a camera watching her at all time.

He also claims she has been physically abused guards and claims her treatment breached "Nelson Mandela Rules" on prisoner welfare.

Her brother Ian said: "I am finally going to be able to see Ghislaine. Apart from a few seconds of snatched conversation I had with her at the bar of the court, we have not had any meaningful interactions.

"I will be able to do that because she has been released into the general population.

He added: "She is still in MDC but in the general population.

"There are dangers in it but she has come out of being in that ‘Shu’ [segregated housing unit] and out of that torture she has suffered.

"She has kept her head held high and I admire her determination".

He said that being in a "dormitory style" cell would meant his sister would at least have some company.

While on her own, guards were told not to talk to her, he told The Daily Telegraph.

Maxwell could face up to 50 years in jail after she was found guilty to trafficking young girls to have sex with Epstein.

Maxwell helped entice vulnerable teenagers to Epstein's various properties for him to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.

She was found guilty of sex trafficking charges by a New York jury in December and faces sentencing in June.

Maxwell's brother Ian claims his sister has faced 'torturous' conditions in prison Credit: Reuters
Maxwell was found guilty for sex trafficking charges by a New York jury in December Credit: Reuters

