President Macron has emotional meeting with the parents of Samuel Paty

By Sophie Thompson
 3 days ago

French President, Emmanuel Macron , has had an emotional meeting with the parents of Samuel Paty, the schoolteacher murdered by an islamic terrorist in 2020.

The pair looked emotional as they welcomed Macron with open arms after accepting an invitation to his second-term innauguration, sharing a hug, as well as a kiss on the cheek, as onlookers filmed.

The President has previously been prominent in helping the family seek justice, and awarded Paty the Légion d’honneur, France’s highest civilian honour.

