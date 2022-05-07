ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Taika Waititi on How Natalie Portman Will Play Less “Boring” Role as Mighty Thor in ‘Love and Thunder’

By Abbey White
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46UQYy_0fWKWVml00

Taika Waititi is promising that Natalie Portman ’s Jane Foster is going to be funnier and play a bigger part in the adventure of Thor: Love and Thunder .

In a new interview with Empire magazine , the director teased how Portman taking on the mantle of Mighty Thor will offer a different — and expanded — version of her than fans saw in the first two Thor films.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“You don’t want Natalie coming back and playing that same character who’s walking around with science equipment,” he explained. “You know, while Thor’s flying around, she’s left on Earth, tapping her foot going, ‘When’s he going to be back?’ That’s boring. You want her to be part of the adventure.”

Thanks in part to Waititi’s humorous style, Portman will also get to show off some of her comedic chops. “Natalie’s really funny in real life. She’s kind of goofy and has got a great sense of humor, and I don’t think that was exploited enough in the first films,” he said.

Waititi also briefly spoke about how after around eight years of being separated, seeing Jane again will be a “mindfuck” for Thor. “She’s had a whole other life, and then the love of your life comes back on the scene and is now dressed like you,” the director noted.

As for the decision to bring Foster back into the franchise as Mighty Thor after Portman left following Thor: The Dark World , the Love and Thunder helmer who was reading the run while filming Thor: Ragnarok , according to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige —  said it was an unexpected move.

“I didn’t know we were going to use the storyline of the Mighty Thor character until we started working out the actual story,” he told the magazine. “I was writing and it was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be kind of cool to bring Jane back into the storyline?'”

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 2

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Doctor Strange 2’ Star Rachel McAdams Had Made Peace Being One and Done in MCU

[The following story contains mild spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.] It’s been nearly six years since Rachel McAdams appeared in Scott Derrickson’s Doctor Strange, but she’s delighted to be back in a whole new way.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Doctor Strange 2' Director Sam Raimi Discusses Kevin Feige's Early 'Spider-Man' Genius and How Zoom Became One of His Greatest Filmmaking Tools'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Stars Tease Surprises and Discuss Importance of Representation at Hollywood Premiere'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': Film Review In the promotional material for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, McAdams’...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Star Wars’ Icon James Earl Jones Only Made $7,000 to Voice Darth Vader in ‘A New Hope’

James Earl Jones was paid only $7,000 to voice Darth Vader in Star Wars: A New Hope — but the actor says for him at the time, it was a huge score. To celebrate Star Wars Day, The Hollywood Reporter looked back at some interviews Jones gave through the years, in which he talked about voicing the legendary sci-fi villain.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Drops Intense New Trailer Featuring Darth Vader for Star Wars Day'Star Wars' and Stoney Clover Lane's Collab Is Ready for Your Next Galactic Starcruiser AdventureThe Original 'Star Wars' Trilogy Is Coming to Casetify's Phone Cases, MagSafe...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kang Soo-yeon, Veteran Korean Actress, Dies at 55

Kang soo-yeon, a veteran Korean actress, has died. She was 55. The Korea Herald reported that the actress died on Saturday following a cerebral hemorrhage, two days after she was taken to hospital in Southern Seoul for a cardiac arrest.More from The Hollywood ReporterDennis Waterman, Actor in 'The Sweeney' and 'Minder' Dies at 74Mickey Gilley, Country Singer Who Helped Inspire 'Urban Cowboy,' Dies at 86Kenneth Welsh, 'The Day After Tomorrow' and 'Twin Peaks' Actor, Dies at 80 Kang was born in Seoul in 1966 and began her career as a child actor in the 1970s. In 1977 she appeared in the family...
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Benedict Wong Defends His Multiverse Of Madness Co-Star, Who's Been Dealing With Criticism Over Her Queer Character

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a powerful force in the entertainment world, with over a decade of experience and fan excitement behind each new project. The next of the upcoming Marvel movies is Doctor Strange 2, which is finally arriving this week (read some reviews here!) And actor Benedict Wong recently defended his Multiverse of Madnes co-star, whos’s been dealing with criticism over her queer character.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Lena Dunham
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Isn't Happy About Doctor Strange 2 Footage

Now that another Marvel Studios release is imminent, social media has largely turned into the Wild West for those hoping to avoid spoilers. In fact, this weekend has been awfully tough for those trying to stay clear of anything to do with Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. That's also a group you can consider Marvel filmmaker James Gunn a part of as well.
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Empire#Lightyear
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Jaden Smith For His Latest Viral Interview Comments—Is He Serious?!

While Jaden Smith is certainly not stirring up as much controversy lately as his father, Will Smith (who will ever forget that Oscars/ Chris Rock slap?) the musician and actor, 23, is ruffling more than just a few feathers with his latest viral interview comments. Last week, an old clip of Smith’s 2018 interview with rapper Big Boy went viral on the internet after it showed the young artist criticizing other people in his generation and insinuating he was smarter than others his age due to his upbringing.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kanye Just Confirmed What Everyone With Coachella Tickets Was Afraid Of—Say It Ain't So!

After threatening to do so before, Kanye West (legally known as Ye) has officially pulled out of his headlining slot at Coachella as fans have taken to social media to express their frustration and disappointment. The rapper, 44, was set to play on both Sundays (April 17th and 24th), but will no longer perform, as Coachella and other multiple outlets reported last week.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

After Stephen Colbert Jokes About James Corden Returning To Doctor Who, Fans Are Pondering The Idea

James Corden is officially stepping down as host of The Late Late Show in 2023 and will return to the UK after years of entertaining fans by singing with celebrities in cars (but not driving) and making the occasional film appearance. Though his time on late-night network television is over, it’s fair to say that his career will continue in some way. Stephen Colbert recently joked that he’ll head back to Doctor Who and, now, fans are pondering the idea.
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Charli XCX's "Used To Know Me" Video Is Full Of Extravagant Looks

Charli XCX has the budget. Never one to skimp on her visuals, the pop star’s latest video for Crash party anthem “Used To Know Me” channels at least eight different, distinct, and completely extravagant looks — from Marie Antoinette-core to sexy nun and ‘80s aerobic instructor. Let’s get into them ahead:
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes ‘Absolutely Smitten’ With New Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III: He’s Met Her Mom ‘Multiple Times’

Katie Holmes’ name was on everyone’s lips after she was photographed kissing a new beau on Thursday, April 28. The Dawson’s Creek alum, 42, looked incredibly happy packing on the PDA with musician Bobby Wooten III, causing a commotion with fans who want to know more about this new romance! A source close to the actress EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife the 411 and said that Katie is “absolutely smitten” with the Broadway-performing bassist.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Meg Ryan, 60, teams up with David Duchovny, 61, for What Happens Later... her first romantic comedy in 20 years

Sleepless In Seattle actress Meg Ryan may be able to reclaim her title as a romantic comedy queen in her latest role. The 60-year-old actress is returning to the big screen in What Happens Later, which is described as an 'evolved and nostalgic' take on romantic comedy. The versatile actress will star along alongside The X-Files star David Duchovny, 61.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Shock: Amber Heard Will Reportedly Barely Appear In Aquaman 2; Netizens Want Emilia Clarke To Replace Jason Momoa's Leading Lady Instead Of Reducing Mera's Screen Time

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial for his defamation lawsuit against the latter is still ongoing. Amid their legal battle, there are reports that Heard will have less screen time in Aquaman 2, prompting fans to urge Warner Bros. to just replace her with Emilia Clarke because Mera is a significant character in the comic book.
MOVIES
The Independent

Avengers: Endgame deleted scene appears to prove terrifying Thanos theory

An Avengers: Endgame deleted scene could prove that a popular theory about the villain Thanos (Josh Brolin) has been true all along.The clip, which you can watch on streaming service Disney Plus, is an alternate version of a conversation between Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) featured in the film.Swinton’s character can be seen telling Hulk that removing an Infinity Stone creates a new timeline. However, she then goes on to reveal something that was omitted from the film – that she’s already used the Time Stone to see beyond her very own death.It’s here where...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy