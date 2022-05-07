ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

'Wasn't it heartbreaking?' Jill Biden fights back tears as she meets with Ukrainian refugees in Romania and warns humanitarian crisis could get worse

By Emily Goodin, Senior U.S. Political Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Jill Biden fought back tears on Saturday as she heard heartbreaking stories from Ukrainian refugees about fleeing their homeland and she warned the humanitarian crisis could get worse.

Among the stories the first lady heard during her visit to a public school in Romania, which has taken in refugees, was one from seven-year-old Mila of Kyiv, who told Biden: 'I want to return to my father.'

The 90-minute visit was filled with joy in addition to the sorrow. In addition to hearing the anguishing stories, Biden also laughed with the kids during their art projects, handed out presidential M&Ms, and gave hugs.

But she appeared anguished at times when she sat down with a group of Ukrainian women who described the trauma of trying to rebuild their lives in a new country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yv29Y_0fWKWQN800
Jill Biden fought back tears at times as she heard from Ukrainian refugees about fleeing their homeland when she met with mothers at a school in Bucharest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0gUE_0fWKWQN800
Jill Biden listened to stories from Ukrainian mothers and praised them: 'I think you're amazingly strong and resilient,' Biden said
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bh1bf_0fWKWQN800
During her visit to a Romania public school that has taken in Ukrainian refugees, Biden watched young students work on art projects
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wIDQH_0fWKWQN800
Jill Biden met and heard from seven-year-old Mila of Kyiv, who told the first lady: 'I want to return to my father.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uLWzD_0fWKWQN800
During her 90 minute visit to the school, Jill Biden offered hugs and posed for selfies

Anastasia Konovalvoa, a Ukrainian teacher who fled in March to Romania, told the first lady her only thoughts were saving her child.

'I crossed the border with my three-year-old son and everything I was thinking about was how to save my child from a city that was bombed,' she said. 'Thank god the Romanian people were here.'

Biden told her: 'We stand with you. I hope you know that.'

She praised the women for being strong.

'I think mothers will do anything for their children … I think you're amazingly strong and resilient,' Biden said. 'It's just amazing that the Romanian people have taken you into their homes and into their hearts.'

The first lady appeared on the verge of tears as she listened to the refugees' stories.

Almost 6 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24, according to the United Nations. Nearly 7,000 are entering Romania a day with roughly 900,000 total having come to Romania thus far, though many have continued on to other countries.

'Wasn't it heartbreaking?,' Biden told reporters traveling with her of the visit. 'The little girl that said her wish was to be with her daddy, and then another said my wish is to go home, and then you can see it those children really have suffered.

She said she was worried the humanitarian crisis, which is being called the worst since World War II, will continue to grow.

'We wake up every morning and think 'this has to end,' but it still keeps going on and on,' she said.

She described her visit to the Scoala Gimnaziala Uruguay in Bucharest as 'amazing' and 'emotional.'

She visited the school, which is hosting two classrooms of refugees aged 5-15 years, with Romanian first lady Camen Iohannis.

Support at the school is being provided by the Romanian government, UNHCR, UNICEF and Save the Children.

'I'm very grateful that you took the time and made the effort to visit us,' Iohannis told her. 'Sticking together, being united is very important to us.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iks4c_0fWKWQN800
Jill Biden gives h Ukrainian teacher Anastasia Konovalova flowers after hearing her story
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R4WDw_0fWKWQN800
Jill Biden posed for selfies during her school visit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Hkoz_0fWKWQN800
'We stand with you. I hope you know that,' Jill Biden told refugees
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZdQA0_0fWKWQN800
Two Ukrainian refugee children work on their art projects
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04iAFJ_0fWKWQN800
Jill Biden is on a four-day trip to Europe to observe the humantarian crisis

The two women arrived holding hands. Earlier they had a private fish lunch, which was made by Iohannis herself.

The two have much in common: Iohannis kept her job as an English teacher when her husband took office - just like Biden kept hers teaching at a northern Virginia community college when Joe Biden was elected.

During her school visit, Biden dispensed with hugs and posed for selfies. She handed flowers to the Ukrainian mothers ahead of Mother's Day.

And she gave 'Heidi Junior' chocolate bars and Air Force One M&Ms with President Biden's signature to the children.

In addition to hearing their stories, she asked the kids what they wanted to be when they grew up.

She also watched them do arts and crafts projects - the children were tracing their hands and cutting them out on paper printed with Ukrainian and Romanian flags. They wrote messages of hope on paper butterflies.

She and Iohannis also were treated to a performance: students sang the Romanian national anthem and then a Ukrainian military march song.

Biden is visiting Romania and Slovakia this weekend to meet with refugees and learn about the humanitarian aide being provided to them. The U.S has provided more than $1.1 billion in humantarian aid to help the refugee crisis.

In a briefing with UN officials, Biden, a teacher, asked about the mental health services and schooling available to children.

She was told they need more counselors and need to continue to train teachers to be able to assist students with trauma.

She tied her trip to Mother's Day weekend with the focus being on the the Ukrainian families who have suffered since Vladimir Putin invaded their country.

Her daughter Ashley, was scheduled to travel with her but dropped out of the trip after a close contact with a person who tested positive for covid. Ashley has tested negative.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C0uTy_0fWKWQN800
Jill Biden and Romania first lady Carmen Iohannis heard from Ukrainian teachers and refugees
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RtA6u_0fWKWQN800
The students show their art work to Jill Biden and Carmen Iohannis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LGzHf_0fWKWQN800
The two first ladies were treated to performances of the Romanian national anthem and a Ukrainian military march song
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3imeCT_0fWKWQN800
Jill Biden and Carmen Iohannis, first lady of Romania, have much in common: both are English teachers who kept their jobs after their husbands were elected

On Mother's Day, Biden will be on the Slovakia-Ukraine border, meeting with Ukrainian mothers and children who fled the fighting.

The four-day trip, where she is also meeting with U.S. troops stationed in the area, is the most high-profile one to date taking by the first lady.

It is her second solo overseas trip. Last summer she went to Tokyo to cheer on U.S. athletes at the Olympic Summer Games.

Comments / 19

Joey Deacon
3d ago

The most upsetting part is this charade is still being paid for by the tax payer

Reply(1)
20
Tony kohl
3d ago

Remember her concerns when slo Joe killed 13 Americans me either

Reply
30
lovecoffee
2d ago

Now you know how we feel with you and your husband playing president!

Reply
12
Related
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Jill Biden screamed at priest during Biden near-death experience, says new book

Jill Biden once screamed at a priest for reading the last rites to Joe Biden while he was admitted in hospital after being diagnosed with an aneurysm, according to a new biography about the first lady.President Biden, who was then a 45-year-old senator from Delaware, had been overlooking the warning signs for months and would at times take up to 10 Tylenol a day for his headaches, write the authors Jill Pace and Darlene Superville in their new book, Jill: A Biography of the First Lady.Mr Biden would feel “sharp pain in his neck” while lifting weights at the...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Jill Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Help Refugees#Humanitarian Crisis#Ukrainian#Romanian
International Business Times

World War 3 News: Ex-NATO Commander Suggests West Start Preparing For ‘War With Russia’

A former NATO commander has urged the West to prepare for a possible war with Russia, an event that he called to be “the worst-case scenario” of the Ukraine conflict. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, Sir Richard Shirreff warned that Russia is likely to respond aggressively to the West’s support of Ukraine. He also urged the West to start preparing for a war with Russia to deter President Vladimir Putin.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris shunned Biden and decided NOT to appear in a video with him about student loan forgiveness because she didn't want to become the 'face' of the response with progressive Democrats calling to wipe all debts

Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly backed out of appearing in a video with President Biden on student loan forgiveness, not wanting to become the public face of a matter on which the administration was unlikely to satisfy progressives. In early April, Harris' office began collaborating with Biden's on a video...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Putin’s soldiers killed father, 43, in his own kitchen while his family hid below in their basement, Amnesty says, as human rights group uncovers more Russian war crimes in Ukraine

Russian forces committed extensive war crimes in towns and cities around the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Amnesty International said in a new report. The human rights organisation said Friday that it had documented several war crimes by Vladimir Putin's soldiers, including arbitrary killings, bombardments of residences and torture - and collected bullets only used by elite Russian units.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
World War II
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Sen. Johnson: Biden 'would not be president' if FBI, media didn't conceal family 'corruption'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

355K+
Followers
36K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy