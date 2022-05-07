ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Wedding crasher accused of stealing thousands of dollars from newlywed couples at receptions

By Ap Wires
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CctZ2_0fWKWCGC00

A wedding crasher has been arrested after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars in gifts from newlyweds , authorities said on Friday.

Retired sheriff’s deputy Landon Earl Rankin posed as a guest at two weddings in Phoenix , Arizona to reportedly steal boxes of cards containing thousands of dollars, and is under investigation in a series of similar crimes.

The 54-year-old was arrested on Wednesday in the thefts at private venues in April and was being held without bond, according to Chandler police and court and jail records.

According to police, the two stolen boxes of wedding cards each contained between $3,000 and $6,000.

Rankin was a deputy with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, joining the agency in 1994. He retired in 2015 but remained a reserve officer until 2017, office spokesperson Lauren Reimer said.

Rankin was jailed on suspicion of two counts of burglary. He also was booked on several drug possession and drug paraphernalia offenses because he had amphetamine and fentanyl on him when he was arrested, police said.

Court records didn’t list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Surveillance video from one of the Chandler wedding venues showed Rankin grabbing the gift box, placing it in a bag, walking out the venue’s rear door, running to his vehicle and driving away, police said in a probable-cause statement.

When interviewed by police, Rankin said he attended the weddings to hear the wedding vows “because he was going through a divorce,” the statement said.

During their investigation of the two Chandler thefts, police learned of at least seven similar crimes in other Phoenix-area jurisdictions, said Sgt. Jason McClimans, a Chandler police spokesman.

Rankin is now under investigation in those cases, and Chandler police have heard from “four or five” additional newlywed couples regarding possible additional thefts, McClimans said.

Police urged victims of such crimes to contact appropriate law enforcement agencies.

Comments / 3

Related
insideedition.com

Former Sheriff's Deputy Charged With Burglarizing Arizona Couple While They Said 'I Do'

It was supposed to be an Arizona couple’s dream wedding, until a thief walked away with expensive gifts and a priceless card from the bride’s late grandmother. Surveillance cameras captured the well-dressed suspect stealing a money box loaded with thousands of dollars in cash and gift cards, according to police.
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

House worth $1.5M bought by wife of 'most wanted' member of notorious Alameddine gang with a fraudulent loan application will be auctioned off after the couple's assets are seized

The home fraudulently purchased by the wife of the 'most wanted' member of the Alameddine clan will be auctioned off after police seized the couple's assets. Masood Zakaria allegedly directed his wife Azza to fake a series of documents about her annual income and employment history to obtain a loan to buy the home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Newlywed#Wedding#Police
Daily Mail

Five-bedroom home where drugs, guns and cash were found in a secret room hidden behind a bookcase hits the market for $2.7m after the whole property was seized by police

An impressive five-bedroom house has hit the market for $2.76million but the owner won't get a cent after the property was seized by police. The two-storey home at Sylvania in Sydney's south had been owned by jailed drug trafficker Alexander Luis Leon and his father. Leon, 48, is currently serving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

California teenager, 14, who vanished nine months ago is found safe during traffic stop in Nevada: Her stepfather is arrested in connection with her disappearance

A California teenager, who vanished last summer, was found during a traffic stop in Nevada with her stepfather, who was arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, of Crescent City, was found unharmed in Churchill County on Saturday inside a Toyota Corolla with her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa. Roman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

641K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy