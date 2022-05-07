Monmouth Park forced to cancel opening card

No horse was more stunned by Rich Strike’s win at the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday than Epicenter. Epicenter was the favorite to win the race and seemed to have it locked down as the horses headed down the stretch at Churchill Downs. But Rich Strike came out of nowhere to pass Epicenter and Zandon to claim the win.
This doesn’t happen. Horses at odds of nearly 81-1 don’t win the Kentucky Derby. Jockeys who have never won any big stakes race of any kind don’t win the Kentucky Derby. Owners with fewer than 10 career wins don’t win the Kentucky Derby. Rich Strike and...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Churchill Downs outrider is facing some criticism for what happened after Rich Strike crossed the finish line at the 148th Kentucky Derby. Video from moments after the race shows Derby winner Rich Strike biting outrider Greg Blasi and his pony multiple times. Blasi physically responds in an attempt to control Rich Strike.
VERNON, N.Y. – After closing the barn area last week following two fatal cases of equine herpes, Vernon Downs is resuming live racing events this weekend. There will be 13 races with a 6:05 p.m. post time. There will not be any races on Friday. According to the Vernon...
Date: Saturday, 4 June Venue: Epsom Racecourse Time: 16:30 BST. Trainer Aidan O'Brien could aim six horses at next month's Derby as he seeks to make history. Sunday's Leopardstown winner Stone Age is set to head his contenders at Epsom with the Irishman one away from a record 41st British Classic victory.
MIDDLETOWN -- There are baseball players getting paid to play for a living who wish they could play one more year of high school baseball and while they might currently be living his dream, Joe Stanzione is living one of theirs too. The Middletown South slugger is in his fifth...
Frankie Dettori is preparing himself for an "emotional" day at York on Friday when he is reunited with Stradivarius in the Paddy Power Yorkshire Cup. John and Thady Gosden's superstar stayer is unbeaten in five previous visits to the Knavesmire, winning this Group Two prize in 2018 and 2019 before completing a Lonsdale Cup hat-trick last summer.
Olympic gold medallist Laura Collett set the lowest score in the 73-year history of the Badminton Horse Trials as she won the event for a first time. Collett won the £100,000 top prize on horse London 52 with a final score of just 21.4 penalties. The 32-year-old was 4.6...
ST. LOUIS – Direct streams of Bally Sports regional sports networks will be available this fall. Cardinals and Blues fans will be able to stream Bally Sports Midwest games when they purchase this plan for about $16 to $20 per month. Bally Sports+ plans to have a soft launch in the Q2 of 2022 and a wide launch in the fall.
We love Street Outlaws for its intense races, drama and all things engines and speed but the main reason we continue to watch is for the incredible cast members that make the show what it is. This isn’t just the OG members we are talking about. Fans have also grown to love more of the elusive members on the program.
