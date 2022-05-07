How to get involved with Free Comic Book Day

Are you a Marvel fanatic? Perhaps you prefer the world of DC Comics or Dark Horse or maybe you just love Archie?

Whichever type of comic books you enjoy there is something for everyone on Free Comic Book Day - which does exactly what it says on the tin: free comic books!

The event which happens traditonally on the first Saturday of May every year allows readers to head to their local store and pick up one free comic. This year's choices include titles such as X-Men, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Archie, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Pokemon, Sonic The Hedgehog, Spider-Man and Doctor Who .

Free Comic Book Day takes place all over the world and you can find which stores nearest to you are taking part on the official FCBD website .

All 46 Comics And Manga Arriving in 2022 for FREE COMIC BOOK DAY www.youtube.com





Readers are advised to ring their local store ahead of visiting to see which books they have available just to avoid disappointment.

Free Comic Book Day, has been going for 20 years now and is a collaboration between retailers, publishers, suppliers and the distributors Diamond Comic Distributors, who ship the free books every year on this date.

Speaking to CNN, the organisers said: "Comic books are fun to read, featuring a wide range of diverse storylines that capture the imagination of the readers. That's worth celebrating in our book -- we're proud to be a part of this wonderful medium."

