ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk reportedly wants to launch a new Twitter product called 'X' which he projects would have 104 million subscribers by 2028

By Hannah Towey
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OW19x_0fWKUwUg00
SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk looks at his mobile phone during a post-launch news conference on January 19, 2020.

Steve Nesius/Reuters

Elon Musk's aspirations for Twitter include a mysterious new product named "X," according to his investor presentation obtained by The New York Times.

Product "X" would launch in 2023 and bring in 9 million users within the first year, the pitch deck estimates. Musk projects 104 million users would subscribe to the product by 2028, per the Times report.

It's one of several ideas outlined in the billionaire's grand plan to quintuple Twitter's revenue and quadruple the size of its user base, despite his previous claims that he doesn't care about the economics of buying Twitter "at all."

While no other details were revealed about the secretive feature, the Tesla CEO has mentioned a handful of changes he plans to make to the social media app if his $44 billion purchase is approved. Among them are an edit button and an ad-free version of Twitter.

The pitch deck also described a "payments business" that Musk estimates would produce $15 million in revenue by 2023, the Times reports. Both Musk and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey have experience in digital payments — Musk is one of the original co-founders of PayPal and Dorsey is the CEO of Square (now called Block).

Musk did not respond to Insider's request for comment on product "X" and what it might entail. In an April press release, Musk said he wants to improve Twitter by "enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans."

Twitter's board unanimously accepted Musk's buyout at $54.20 per share on April 25. The deal is is expected to close in 2022, "subject to the approval of Twitter stockholders, the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions," Twitter said in a statement .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 50

Jimmy C
1d ago

Elon Musk is a champion of free speech. Let's take a second to thank all the leftists who purchased a Tesla to help make this buyout of Twitter possible. Thank you.

Reply(14)
22
Emily Hopper
1d ago

I hope “X” turns out to be a Facebook replacement. I ditched it ages ago, due to their censorship, but I’d love to be able to have something similar again.

Reply(2)
7
Bill
3d ago

Eccentric Billionaire Accomplishes More For Free Speech In One Afternoon Than Either Party has In Decades

Reply(7)
35
Related
The Independent

Elon Musk says he is ‘OK with going to hell’ as he suggests he could be killed

Elon Musk has said he is “OK with going to hell” as he continues to speculate on his own death.The billionaire had previously talked about dying “under mysterious circumstances” amid a spat with the head of Russia’s space agency.“I’m ok with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination,” he wrote in his latest post.Mr Musk’s run of posts began when he shared a post from Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency, which accused him of having aided fascists in Ukraine by providing Starlink space internet satellites.“And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Musk's modest abode: Elon's $50,000 Texas ranch is laid bare for first time - complete with rocket-shaped kids' playhouse and Tesla solar panels - just a block from SpaceX Starbase and two miles from Mexican border

Elon Musk's unassuming $50,000 Texas home can be revealed for the first time by DailyMail.com – complete with a rocket-shaped kids' playhouse, Tesla solar panels and CCTV cameras hidden in palm trees. The world's richest man and new Twitter owner has sold seven Californian mansions in the past two...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Times#Tesla
TheStreet

Elon Musk Fears for His Life After Russian Threats

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk has never been afraid to confront his opponents publicly. From his Silicon Valley peers like recently Bill Gates, the co-founder of software giant Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report, to President Joe Biden, the richest man in the world fears no one. It's one of the qualities his more than 91.5 million Twitter followers admire.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Mashed

What An 1894 Bottle Of Coca-Cola Containing Cocaine Looked Like

Many of today's Coca-Cola products contain caffeine. But another, much more potent stimulant was once on the list of ingredients: cocaine. The drug's inclusion in this popular product has been called back to the forefront thanks to billionaire Elon Musk, who, after purchasing Twitter, tweeted, "Next I'm buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in."
TWITTER
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $249.1 billion as of May 5, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom -- enough wealth to...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Business Insider

487K+
Followers
31K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy