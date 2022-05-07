The Dallas Mavericks: All-Time Records

Although Monty Williams and the Phoenix Suns maintain a 2-1 series lead over the Dallas Mavericks, it has been no cakewalk for the No. 1 seed in the West. Luka Doncic, one of the NBA’s brightest young stars, has torched the Suns thus far. He scored 45, 35 and 26 points in the first three games, respectively — a scoring average of over 35 points per game and a near-triple-double average with 10.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game. Whether NBA Defensive Player of the Year runner-up Mikal Bridges shadows Doncic or they throw a less lanky, more solid defender like Jae Crowder on him, Doncic has no trouble getting to his spots and converting against the Suns.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO