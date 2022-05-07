Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NHL Playoffs

The Florida Panthers are on the road to face the Washington Capitals in Game 3 of their NHL Playoff series on Saturday afternoon from Capital One Arena. The Panthers are coming off a 5-1 win in game two as they look for another win to take a 2-1 series lead. Meanwhile, the Capitals will be looking to bounce back after a blowout loss in their last game and will be looking for a win to keep home ice.

This will be a good one, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the NHL Playoff action this afternoon.

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals

When: Saturday, May 7

Saturday, May 7 Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS Washington

ESPN, NBCS Washington Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NHL Odds and Betting Lines

NHL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Florida Panthers (-200) vs. Washington Capitals (+160)

O/U: 6.5

Prediction: I’m sticking with the Panthers -1.5

Want some action on the NHL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO & NJ at Tipico Sportsbook.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.