Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NHL Playoffs

The Florida Panthers are on the road to face the Washington Capitals in Game 3 of their NHL Playoff series on Saturday afternoon from Capital One Arena. The Panthers are coming off a 5-1 win in game two as they look for another win to take a 2-1 series lead. Meanwhile, the Capitals will be looking to bounce back after a blowout loss in their last game and will be looking for a win to keep home ice.
This will be a good one, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the NHL Playoff action this afternoon.
Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals
- When: Saturday, May 7
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS Washington
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
NHL Odds and Betting Lines
NHL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET.
Florida Panthers (-200) vs. Washington Capitals (+160)
O/U: 6.5
Prediction: I’m sticking with the Panthers -1.5
