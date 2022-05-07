The Las Vegas Aces doused Becky Hammon with water bottles after she made history with her first WNBA coaching win

After all the waiting and all the controversy behind Becky Hammon’s hire as the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces, it was finally time to perform. The WNBA season opened on Friday and Hammon had her first game as a head coach.

Perform is exactly what she did. The Aces looked extremely impressive.

So impressive, in fact, that they made a little history along the way to their first win of the season for Hammon. They blew the Phoenix Mercury out 106-88. The 106 points the Aces put up were actually the most ever in a WNBA head coaching debut, per Across the Timeline.

Aces players were obviously thrilled to get Hammon her first win. They had to celebrate it the right way. So what did they do? Doused her with water bottles when she entered the locker room after the big win.

What an awesome moment for Hammon and the Aces. This was an incredibly impressive win against a team that went to the WNBA Finals last season. Obviously, they’re without Brittney Griner right now who we need to get home ASAP, but they’re still a pretty formidable squad.

For the Aces to dominate them like that with A’ja Wilson only taking 8 shots? Nah, man. The WNBA better watch out for these Aces this year.

Becky Hammon might have something special on her hands.

Watch our sneaker unboxing series, Special Delivery