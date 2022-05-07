ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Las Vegas Aces doused Becky Hammon with water bottles after she made history with her first WNBA coaching win

By Mike D. Sykes, II
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IJ9hw_0fWKU9lg00

After all the waiting and all the controversy behind Becky Hammon’s hire as the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces, it was finally time to perform. The WNBA season opened on Friday and Hammon had her first game as a head coach.

Perform is exactly what she did. The Aces looked extremely impressive.

So impressive, in fact, that they made a little history along the way to their first win of the season for Hammon. They blew the Phoenix Mercury out 106-88. The 106 points the Aces put up were actually the most ever in a WNBA head coaching debut, per Across the Timeline.

Aces players were obviously thrilled to get Hammon her first win. They had to celebrate it the right way. So what did they do? Doused her with water bottles when she entered the locker room after the big win.

What an awesome moment for Hammon and the Aces. This was an incredibly impressive win against a team that went to the WNBA Finals last season. Obviously, they’re without Brittney Griner right now who we need to get home ASAP, but they’re still a pretty formidable squad.

For the Aces to dominate them like that with A’ja Wilson only taking 8 shots? Nah, man. The WNBA better watch out for these Aces this year.

Becky Hammon might have something special on her hands.

Watch our sneaker unboxing series, Special Delivery

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Incoming freshmen Kel’el Ware and Dior Johnson try out for Team USA U18 squad

Fans of the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team is going to get a sneak preview of what’s to come in the 2022-23 season with a pair of incoming freshmen trying out for the Team USA U18 squad. Guard Dior Johnson and center Kel’el Ware will attempt to make the prestigious roster as they practice for the men’s U-18 FIBA Americas Championship. The tryouts will be held in Houston from May 26-June 2. Ultimately, Team USA will have 12 players and once the team is announced, they’ll travel to Tijuana, Mexico for the Americas Championship tournament June 6-12. The 7-foot Ware is a potential one-and-done player for the Ducks as he is projected to be a high first-round NBA draft pick. As for Johnson, he is also a potential one-and-done talent, but it’s very possible he’s at Oregon for longer than his freshman season. At 6-3, Johnson is a point guard that is expected to be in the starting lineup immediately, assuming Will Richardson leaves for a professional career. Colorado’s Tad Boyle will be the head coach for Team USA. List Ranking the Pac-12 Conference teams based on strength of schedule in 2022 season
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Draymond Green and wife Hazel commit $100,000 to fund honoring MSU basketball teammate Adreian Payne

Draymond Green made sure to pay tribute to his fallen former teammate and friend Adreian Payne during Monday night’s NBA playoff game, but he and his wife Hazel plan to do much more to honor the life and legacy of Adreian Payne. After the Golden State Warriors win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Green told the media that he and his wife Hazel are committing $100,000 to start a fund in Payne’s honor.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Minnesota State
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA draft sleepers: Get to know Murray State sharpshooter Tevin Brown

Tevin Brown was in the same recruiting class as Ja Morant at Murray State. Now, he hopes to join Morant in the NBA and have a pro career of his own. Brown is flying under the radar on NBA mock drafts. However, his jump shot allows him a chance in the pros. Brown made the All-OVC 1st Team three consecutive years, and he set his conference 3-point record. Brown is one of three players on record in men’s college basketball history ever to record 350 3-pointers, 400 assists, 600 rebounds, and 150 steals during their collegiate careers.
MURRAY, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boxer Terence Crawford’s daughter lost her shoe, then dominated the field in a stunning track meet

Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford might very well be the No. 1 boxer in the world any day now as far as pound-for-pound rankings go. It’s an astonishing rise for the 34-year-old Nebraska native, who has yet to lose a fight in his professional career (38-0, 29 KOs). Even more astonishing: he might not even be the best athlete in his own family.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2021-22 Thunder player grades: Zavier Simpson

With the 2021-22 regular season now officially in the books, the Oklahoma City Thunder (24-58) finished their season with the fourth-best lottery odds. This means it is now time for individual player grades for all 26 players who suited up for the team this season during the 82 games. The grades will be determined by what the season expectations were for each player and how they lived up to them.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Jennifer Gillom
Person
Becky Hammon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kings hosted Hyunjung Lee and others for pre-draft workout

Davidson forward Hyunjung Lee was among the prospects that worked out with the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, according to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee. Lee, who was born in South Korea, was named to the All-Atlantic-10 first team after averaging 15.8 points, six rebounds and 1.9 assists on 38.1% shooting from 3-point range in 34 games. He finished eighth in the conference in scoring and fourth in 3s (80).
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Las Vegas Aces#The Phoenix Mercury#Lvaces#Asap
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

108K+
Followers
153K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy