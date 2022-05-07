ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia officials investigate after 3-story home partially collapses in Manayunk

 3 days ago
Philadelphia officials are investigating after a home partially collapsed in Manayunk Saturday morning. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on the first block of Levering Street. Once fire crews arrived — they reportedly found that the back side of the three-story row home had collapsed. Neighbors say they...

