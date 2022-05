Liverpool drew level in first place with Manchester City on 86 points in the Premier League after beating Aston Villa 2-1 at Villa Park on Tuesday night. Early first-half goals from Douglas Luiz and Joel Matip left the match level at the break, with Sadio Mane netting a crucial winner in the 65th minute to hand Liverpool the three points and keep their hopes of beating City, who have a game in hand and a superior goal differential, to the title.

MLS ・ 29 MINUTES AGO