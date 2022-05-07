Climate change is drying up biggest reservoir in US

The impacts of climate change are becoming increasingly pervasive, bringing Canada’s lack of preparedness in its marine conservation measures into focus. The North Atlantic right whales — one of the most endangered large whales found off the eastern shores of Canada — are now changing their habits and traditions. Their pursuit of their favourite food source — small and nutritious crustaceans — has taken them further north from the Bay of Fundy to new feeding grounds in the waters of the Gulf of St. Lawrence in recent years. This migration effectively renders the existing conservation area in the Bay of Fundy to...

