Climate change is drying up biggest reservoir in US

There is a 50:50 chance the global temperature will temporarily reach 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels in the next five years, according to a new update by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).The chance of temporarily exceeding 1.5°C has increased steadily since 2015, when it was close to zero, according to the study led by the UK Met Office, the WMO’s lead centre for such predictions.Between 2017 and 2021, there was a 10 per cent chance the threshold would be exceeded, but that probability has increased to nearly 50 per cent for the 2022-2026 period, according to the Global Annual...
