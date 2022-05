What a Kentucky Derby it was, as 80-1 long shot Rich Strike shocked everyone by taking down the 148th Run for the Roses. Gambling-wise, there was $49,709,884 bet to win in the Kentucky Derby. Of that, $501,135 was bet on the winner Rich Strike (1%). By comparison, there was $8,009,739 bet to win on favored Epicenter (who finished second). That’s remarkable, especially in a race like the Kentucky Derby, where there is more random frivolous betting on long shots than in a "normal" race.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO