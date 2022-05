Portsmouth Ohio Police arrested a woman for the 12th time after a traffic stop on 12th Street just after 8 am. Police took Nichole Howard into custody for a probation violation. This was the 12th visit to the Scioto County Jail for Howard. Howard has previous arrests for probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, reckless driving, petty theft, passing bad checks, and driving on a suspended license. Police also gave her an equipment citation for the vehicle.

