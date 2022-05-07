ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Woman Catches Husband Cheating With Nanny Thanks To Disney Ride Photo

A woman named Natalie caught her husband cheating with the nanny thanks to a Disney ride photo. Here’s the story. Natalie, now a single mom of two, caught her husband cheating thanks to a souvenir snapshot, and the nanny subsequently filed a restraining order against her former employee. Her husband has apparently been “lonely and remorseful” since their breakup.

“We went to Disneyland [sic] in Orlando and took the nanny with us to help with the kids … Not the husband,” Natalie began the caption of her video on TikTok. “I was going through old photos and came across more than one where they were a little too close.”

Woman catches husband cheating with nanny after seeing Disney ride photo

The incriminating video shows her husband and nanny on a ride together, looking a little too close for comfort. They were all snuggled up on Disney’s Splash Mountain ride. The video amassed well over 1.4 million views before being taken down. Natalie and her daughter were seated just one row ahead of them. While Natalie has gone the extra mile and covered up their faces to conceal their identities, the situation has been anything but nice to her. The nanny has since moved into their family home, filed a police report against Natalie, and recently gave birth to Natalie’s ex-husband’s baby.

“My ex-husband has actually been quite lovely and remorseful, and just sweet considering the situation,” Natalie said in a recent post. “Where as she, the nanny, had been quite the opposite.” Natalie adds that the woman has basically banned her from coming to the house, or from picking up her children or any belongings. At the end of it all, Natalie just wishes her now-ex-husband was honest from the get-go about everything.

“At the end of the day, if they really love each other — they just had a baby together — then, who am I to stop them from being together?” Natalie said. “The way that it was handled was just so wrong, and her attitude towards me is just so wrong.” She continues, “How can she possibly be that horrible towards me?,” adding, “I just wanted to explain why my videos are more angled towards her and not him.”

Check out one of Natalie’s new videos below talking more in-depth on the situation:

Ligh+of+heS+ar
3d ago

Do women never learn though? You should NEVER hire some young nanny (just in case that might just be some kind of temptation for a husband to be around a lot). Think OLD, past retirement age even lol. PLUS, they have the MOST experience normally 👍🤣

