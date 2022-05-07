Further Thoughts on the Dobbs Leak

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. During the 2000s and 2010s, some of the most talked-about majority opinions coming from the U.S. Supreme Court were being written by Justice Anthony Kennedy — a right-wing libertarian and Ronald Reagan appointee who was fiscally conservative but was protective of abortion rights, gay rights and other civil liberties. Now, in early May 2022, the most talked-about majority opinion is one from socially conservative Justice Samuel Alito, who makes an argument for overturning Roe v. Wade in a leaked majority opinion first reported by Politico. And Alito, according to Reuters reporter Nate Raymond, has canceled an appearance at a judicial conference following Politico's bombshell reporting.
