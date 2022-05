ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Multiple rounds of powerful storms left their mark on western Wisconsin Monday, with high winds causing significant damage to farms and homes. The community of St. Croix Falls appears to be hardest hit. Weather officials say one strong cell moved through Monday morning, and then at around 5:45 p.m., knocking down trees and powerlines in town and destroying buildings and grain bins at a number of farms nearby.

