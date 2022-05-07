ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fires kill at least 8 people in Siberia as high winds hamper rescue

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31tLUd_0fWKPtx800
A general view shows an area covered with smoke from wildfires in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, May 7, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk

May 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people died in Siberia on Saturday as fires ripped through hundreds of buildings in several villages, with high winds hampering efforts to extinguish the blazes.

In the Krasnoyarsk region, about 3,000 km (1,900 miles) east of Moscow, fires killed five people in 16 settlements across the Kazachinskoe and Sharypovsky districts, the local branch of Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement, leading it to launch criminal proceedings for causing death by negligence.

The local health ministry said 17 people had been hurt, with 11 of them taken to hospital, the TASS news agency reported.

The Federal Forestry Agency said short circuits in power lines had caused 350 houses to catch fire, and that strong winds had exacerbated the situation, TASS said.

"Aircraft cannot be used in fighting the fires due to the high wind load," Krasnoyarsk's emergencies service said on its Telegram channel.

It posted video footage showing the sky darkened by smoke, with rescue workers buffeted by strong gusts as they tackled a number of blazes in rural areas with predominantly wooden buildings.

Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service later published footage of fires in wooded areas, all of which it said were quickly contained.

The Investigative Committee also reported fires in the neighbouring Khakassia region.

Slightly further west, investigators in the Kemerovo region also launched criminal proceedings and said the burnt bodies of three people had been found in a residential building in the Tyazhinsky locality, where more than 50 houses had caught fire.

Both sets of investigators said work was continuing to determine the cause of the fires.

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Kevin Liffey and Helen Popper

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siberia#Hamper#Russia#Accident#Tass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Alert raised for missing Australian woman after daughter, two, found wandering alone in Mexican resort

Mexican authorities have issued an alert for a missing Australian woman after her 2-year-old daughter was found wandering by herself in the resort city of Cancun. The Associated Press reports that Tahnee Shanks, 32, was last seen on Monday in Cancun. Prosecutors for the coastal state of Quintana Roo gave no additional details on how she became separated from her daughter. On Thursday, prosecutors also issued a missing persons report for the girl's father, Jorge Luis Aguirre Astudillo, who is a Mexican citizen. Mr Aguirre Astudillo is also 32. He was last heard from on Monday. A GoFundMe page...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Canada plane crash mystery deepens with two murder suspects among dead

A plane crash in the rugged hinterlands of Canada during seemingly calm weather has prompted a federal investigation into what could have brought down the small aircraft. But revelations that two of the passengers were fleeing murder and conspiracy charges and had links to organized crime have only deepened the mystery over the doomed flight.
ACCIDENTS
UPI News

Rome residents impose curfew after increase in wild boar attacks

May 3 (UPI) -- People living in Rome began imposing curfews Tuesday after a growing number of encounters with wild boars, according to residents in several neighborhoods. Community leaders in the northern part of the Italian capital are warning people against wandering the streets late at night because of several recent attacks by the aggressive wild animals.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Three US tourists die in Bahamas resort after taking ill

Three US tourists have died at a resort in the Bahamas after falling ill and another was airlifted to a hospital for treatment, island officials say. Police were investigating and the cause of death was unknown but foul play “is not suspected”, the Bahamian acting prime minister, Chester Cooper, said in a statement on Friday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

From bodies to ancient relics: The startling and grim discoveries unearthed by the climate crisis

Last week, boaters on Lake Mead stumbled upon the remains of a human body in a barrel.The body is believed to be a murder victim from the 1970s or ’80s, which the Las Vegas Police Department assessed based on the individual’s clothing.But the sudden re-emergence of a decades-old crime wasn’t the strangest part of the story – rather, it was that the barrel probably only surfaced because of the historically low water levels in the lake.Water levels in Lake Mead, which pools behind the Hoover Dam along the border of Nevada and Arizona, are now at just 31 per...
SCIENCE
Reuters

Reuters

428K+
Followers
325K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy